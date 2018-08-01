World Breastfeeding Week: Can Breastfeeding Help You Lose Post-Pregnancy Weight? Here's What You Need To Know

World Breastfeeding Week: Breastfeeding can help mothers lose post-pregnancy weight

Highlights August 1 to August 7 is celebrated as World Breastfeeding Week Breastfeeding can play an important role in inducing weight loss A mother’s body needs to produce a lot of energy to feed the baby

Every year, August 1 to August 7 is celebrated as World Breastfeeding Week. Each year, a different theme is observed; World Breastfeeding Week 2018 observes the theme Breastfeeding: Foundation for Life. World Breastfeeding Week 2018 theme aims at establishing the importance of breastfeeding for a baby's future. Breastfeeding the infant for the initial 6 months of birth is extremely important for the baby's health. It allows proper growth and development for the child and reduces the risk of nutritional deficiencies at a later stage in life. However, there is one important benefit of breastfeeding which usually goes unnoticed; its benefits for the mother's health. Yes, this practice has benefits both for the child and the mother. For the mother, breastfeeding can play an important role in inducing weight loss.

Also read: Health Hazards of Inadequate Breastfeeding

While some mothers refrain from breastfeeding due to the fear of weight gain; some swear by the benefits of this practice for losing post-pregnancy weight. Keep in mind that relying completely on breastfeeding will not help you; you need to combine the same with a healthy diet and a balanced workout regime.

World Breastfeeding Week 2018: How does breastfeeding induce weight loss?

If we count the number of calories breastfeeding mothers lose in a day, it can vary from 300-500 calories. This happens because your body uses fat cells stored during pregnancy along with the calories you consume to produce energy for breastfeeding the baby. A mother's body needs to produce a lot of energy to feed the baby which is produced by burning calories. Immediately after delivery, a mother loses approximately 6kgs. After this, weight loss becomes a steady process for the next 6 months. Losing post-pregnancy weight is a slow process.

Also read: Can You Breastfeed A Surrogate Or An Adopted Baby? Tips And Suggestions

Nevertheless, it is important for mother's to not lose out on patients and try to speed up the weight loss process by compromising on your milk supply. Dieting too much can affect your breast milk supply to quite an extent.

World Breastfeeding Week 2018: Here's a list of diet tips which can help you lose weight and maintain your breast milk supply during pregnancy.

1. Consume at least 300-500 calories every day.

2. Opt for whole grains

Advertisement

3. Eat lots of fruits and vegetables

4. Keep yourself hydrated

5. Cut down on sugars and saturated fats

Also read: 9 Things New Moms Need To Know About Breastfeeding

World Breastfeeding Week 2018: When can mothers start exercising to lose weight?

Birthing is not an easy task. A woman's body goes through a lot during pregnancy, while giving and even after that. In such a scenario, mothers need to mindful of when they start exercising and how much workout they can do. Mothers should wait for 2 months after giving birth to start exercising. Start with moderate physical activity and then increase the intensity as you recover. Once you recover completely, you can start focusing on losing fat and building muscle mass.

Happy World Breastfeeding Week!