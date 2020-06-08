World Brain Tumour Day 2020: Brain Tumours Are Asymptomatic Until Large Size, Timely Treatment Can Save Life

World Brain Tumour Day 2020: This condition is categorised as primary and secondary

World Brain Tumour Day is observed on 8th June, every year. Brain tumour is the tenth leading cause of morbidity in India. The incidence of this deadly disease is rising and different kinds of tumours manifest at different age groups. As per the GLOBOCAN 2018 report, issued by the International Association of Cancer Registries (IARC) associated with the World Health Organization (WHO), in India over 28,000 cases of new brain tumour cases were reported annually. Around 24,000 patients lost their lives battling this neurological ailment. With recent advancements made in the field of neurosurgery, minimally invasive procedures for the treatment of brain tumours have been emerging as one of the best methods of treatment. Endoscopic brain tumour surgical procedure allows neurosurgeons to easily find and treat the conditions that are deep within the brain or are accessible through the nose.

World Brain Tumour Day 2020: Types, symptoms and treatment

Primary and Secondary Brain Tumours

Categorised as primary and secondary, primary brain tumours are the ones that originate in the brain and most of them are benign. Secondary brain tumours are metastatic and occur when the cancer cells from other organs such as lungs and breast, spread to the brain. These are responsible for the majority of brain cancers. In adults, the most common types of brain tumours are gliomas (which develop from glial cells) and meningiomas (that develop on the membranes of the brain and spinal cord).

Symptoms and signs of brain tumour depend on the size and location of the tumour

What are signs and symptoms of it?

Symptoms and signs of brain tumour depend on the size and location of the tumour. Some tumours can directly affect by invading the brain tissue while some cause pressure on the surrounding brain. Diagnosis of brain tumour begins with a physical exam and a look at the patient's medical history. After the physical tests, the doctor will recommend further tests including MRI, CT scan, steroids and radiotherapy.

Major symptoms of brain tumour include:

Headaches

Vomiting

Blurred vision or double vision

A change in mental functioning

Difficulty in physical movements

Timely Treatment is Important

As the tumour grows and puts pressure on the skull and brain tissues, timely diagnosis and treatment can prevent further complications. The collection of abnormal cells in the brain, commonly known as brain tumours can be cancerous or non-cancerous. This, when grown, puts excess pressure on the skull leading to brain damage can be life threatening if timely action is not taken. Atleast 45% of the brain tumours are non-cancerous and therefore timely treatment can lead to the patients having a normal survival and normal function.

(Dr. Aditya Gupta, Director Neurosurgery, Agrim institute of neuro sciences, Artemis Hospital)

