World Brain Tumour Day 2023: Understanding The Significance Of Timely Treatment

World Brain Tumour Day 2023 focuses on the theme "Protect yourself- keep away from stress"

World Brain Tumour Day is observed on June 8 every year. On this day activities are conducted globally to raise awareness about brain tumour and the importance of early detection and timely treatment. The theme for World Brain Tumour Day 2023 is "Protect yourself- keep away from stress."

A brain tumour is an abnormal growth of cells in the brain or around it. Brain tumours can be cancerous or non-cancerous. Any abnormal growth causes pressure inside the skull.

Dr Anurag Saxena explains, "A brain tumor refers to an abnormal growth of cells within the brain. It is a mass or a collection of cells that multiply and divide uncontrollably, forming a tumor within the brain tissue. It's important to note that the specific effects of a brain tumor on the brain can vary widely depending on individual factors and the characteristics of the tumor. The overall impact on brain function will depend on the specific areas of the brain affected and the extent of the tumor's growth."

If not treated on time, it can cause brain damage and can be life-threatening.

Therefore, early detection followed by timely treatment plays a pivotal role in saving lives. On World Brain Tumour Day 2023, Dr Ravi Suman Reddy shares the reasons why timely treatment of brain tumours is of utmost significance for several reasons.

World Brain Tumour Day 2023: The importance of timely treatment

1. Tumour growth control: Brain tumours can be aggressive and can quickly grow in size, leading to increased pressure within the skull. Timely treatment, such as surgery, radiation therapy, or chemotherapy, aims to remove or shrink the tumour, reducing the risk of further growth and potential complications.

2. Symptom management: Brain tumours can cause a range of symptoms, including headaches, seizures, cognitive changes, balance problems, and sensory disturbances. Prompt treatment can alleviate these symptoms and improve the patient's quality of life.

3. Prevention of neurological damage: Brain tumours can exert pressure on surrounding brain tissue, leading to neurological deficits. If left untreated, this pressure can cause permanent damage to critical brain structures and result in long-term functional impairments, such as paralysis, speech difficulties, or cognitive decline. Timely treatment can help prevent or minimize these complications.

4. Improved prognosis: The prognosis for brain tumours varies depending on the type, location, and stage of the tumour. Generally, early detection and treatment offer better chances of a favourable outcome. Delayed treatment may allow the tumour to progress, making it more challenging to remove completely or treat effectively, which can negatively impact prognosis.

5. Treatment options: Timely diagnosis and treatment provide a wider range of treatment options. Surgical removal of the tumour, radiation therapy, chemotherapy, targeted therapies, and immunotherapy are among the potential treatment modalities. The choice of treatment depends on factors such as tumour type, location, size, and the patient's overall health. Early intervention increases the likelihood of successful treatment and access to a broader range of options.

6. Potential for cure: Some brain tumours, especially those detected early and treated promptly, can be curable. Surgery to remove the tumour, followed by additional therapies if necessary, may lead to complete remission or long-term control of the disease. Timely treatment maximizes the chances of achieving a cure or long-term disease management.

"Treatment strategies aim to manage or minimize these damages through surgery, radiation therapy, chemotherapy, and supportive care. It is essential for individuals to be aware of potential symptoms and risk factors, and to promptly seek medical attention if any concerning signs arise. Regular check-ups and medical screenings can also aid in the early detection of brain tumors, especially in individuals with specific risk factors or genetic predispositions," Dr Saxena adds.

(Dr Anurag Saxena, HOD Neurosurgery, HCMCT Manipal Hospital, Dwarka)

(Dr. Ravi Suman Reddy, Consultant Neuro & Spine Surgeon, Yashoda Hospitals Hyderabad)

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.