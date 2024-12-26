CEO's Emotional Appeal Sparks Crypto Fundraiser, Raises Rs 3.4 Crore For Daughter's Treatment

A heartwarming tale of kindness and cryptocurrency has unfolded after a California-based CEO's emotional plea for donations to support his daughter's rare brain tumour treatment sparked the creation of a meme coin called $MIRA. Siqui Chen, Co-founder of Runway Financial, took to social media to share the devastating news of his daughter Mira's diagnosis and appealed for donations to fund a crucial research project. In a surprising turn of events, a blockchain enthusiast was moved by Chen's story and decided to create the $MIRA meme coin to support the cause.

"If you could press a button that cures your child's brain tumour in exchange for ending your life immediately, every parent would hesitate for zero seconds before fighting to be the first to press it the cruellest thing is that no such button exists. but there is always a move," Mr Chen wrote on X.

See the tweet here:

in just 3 hours, we are at $75K of our $100K goal. 🥹



yi and are in tears.



we are so grateful to all of you. we decided to personally match every dollar past that, up to $100K.



which means if we get to $200K, hankinson lab will receive at least $300K.https://t.co/z8DcECGXGS https://t.co/QzcwbPOVbx — Siqi Chen (@blader) December 25, 2024

After Siqi Chen's heartfelt post went viral, an outpouring of support followed, with many users donating to the cause using the details he shared. The next day, Mr Chen shared an update about a meme coin created by a well-wisher specifically to raise funds for his daughter's treatment. In a remarkable turn of events, Mr Chen revealed that the meme coin's value had skyrocketed to a staggering $400,000 (Rs 3,41,10,774).

Overwhelmed with gratitude, Mr Chen announced that he plans to use the entire amount to support his daughter's treatment, bringing new hope to her recovery.

"The outpouring of support across the internet has meant the world to us and has made our life so much warmer for our family, right when we needed it most. you and i are deeply grateful to all of you. merry christmas from all of us at the Chen family," he wrote.

Mira is currently under the care of Dr. Todd Hankinson at the renowned Hankinson Lab. The medical team has initiated clinical trials for Mira, to slow the growth of the rare brain tumour she is battling.