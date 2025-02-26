Advertisement
Mary Kate Cornett Coin Surges By 654% On Solana Blockchain, Crypto Enthusiasts Celebrate

The controversy led to the creation of a meme coin, "Mary Kate Cornett" (MKC), which trades on the Solana blockchain and experienced a price surge.

Read Time: 1 min
Share
Mary Kate Cornett Coin Surges By 654% On Solana Blockchain, Crypto Enthusiasts Celebrate
The 'Mary Kate Cornett' (MKC) token, trading on the Solana blockchain.

The 'Mary Kate Cornett' (MKC) token, which trades on the Solana blockchain, saw a remarkable price surge on Tuesday, according to several cryptocurrency enthusiasts. On the Raydium decentralized exchange, the MKC/SOL trading pair was priced at 0.0004338, showing a massive 654.162.81 million across 34,485 transactions.

The MKC token's price surge created a buzz on social media platforms like X, with some posts suggesting the token's market cap recently reached $150,000. However, it remains unclear how many tokens are in circulation or the exact value of each token. These claims have not been verified yet.


Why is Mary Kate Cornett trending on X?

Mary Kate Cornett sparks an online frenzy amidst allegations of an inappropriate relationship with her boyfriend's father, with reports suggesting the couple remains together.

X user @DuragRebel shared a screenshot on X showing the performance of the Cornett meme coin, which gained popularity after a viral moment involving a lady.

This meme coin is a type of cryptocurrency inspired by viral pop culture events.

Mary Kate Cornett Trends On X Amid Allegations Of An Inappropriate Relationship, Leading To A Meme Coin's Creation And Significant Price Surge
NDTV News
