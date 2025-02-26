Mary Kate Cornett Coin Surges By 654% On Solana Blockchain, Crypto Enthusiasts Celebrate

The 'Mary Kate Cornett' (MKC) token, which trades on the Solana blockchain, saw a remarkable price surge on Tuesday, according to several cryptocurrency enthusiasts. On the Raydium decentralized exchange, the MKC/SOL trading pair was priced at 0.0004338, showing a massive 654.162.81 million across 34,485 transactions.

The MKC token's price surge created a buzz on social media platforms like X, with some posts suggesting the token's market cap recently reached $150,000. However, it remains unclear how many tokens are in circulation or the exact value of each token. These claims have not been verified yet.

Generational wealth fellas buy Mary Kate Cornett coin now. $MKC pic.twitter.com/TStLreppou — John Smith (@smith_john42566) February 25, 2025



Why is Mary Kate Cornett trending on X?

Mary Kate Cornett sparks an online frenzy amidst allegations of an inappropriate relationship with her boyfriend's father, with reports suggesting the couple remains together.

Mary Kate Cornett Goes Viral for Allegedly Sleeping with Boyfriend's Dad— And He Still Stayed with Her! pic.twitter.com/lMsHnCcv4a — MAGAgeddon (@MAGAgeddon) February 26, 2025

X user @DuragRebel shared a screenshot on X showing the performance of the Cornett meme coin, which gained popularity after a viral moment involving a lady.

Who made the Mary Kate coin 😭 this is unbelievable pic.twitter.com/WfCUwjIkks — Durag Rebel (@DuragRebel) February 25, 2025

This meme coin is a type of cryptocurrency inspired by viral pop culture events.