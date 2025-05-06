World Asthma Day 2025: Understanding The Theme, History And Significance

World Asthma Day is observed globally on the first Tuesday of May. This annual event is organized by the Global Initiative for Asthma (GINA). The day aims to raise awareness about asthma and the importance of properly managing this chronic respiratory condition. It also emphasises educating the general public about the disease, its triggers, and its impact on daily life. World Asthma Day was launched in 1998 with the first World Asthma Meeting in Barcelona, Spain.

World Asthma Day 2025 theme

Each year, the day adopts a specific theme to guide the awareness campaigns. The theme for World Asthma Day 2025 is "Make Inhaled Treatments Accessible for ALL".

This year's theme focuses on the need to ensure that people with asthma have access to inhaled medications, which are essential for controlling the underlying disease and treating attacks.

Understanding asthma

Asthma is a chronic condition in which the airways in the lungs narrow and swell and may produce extra mucus. This inflammation and muscle tightening around the airways causes breathing difficulties. In some individuals, asthma can interfere with daily activities and lead to serious asthma attacks.

According to the World Health Organisation, Asthma affected an estimated 262 million people in 2019 and caused 455,000 deaths.

This condition can result from various factors, including genetics, environmental triggers (like pollen, dust, and smoke), and infections.

Symptoms

Symptoms typically include wheezing, shortness of breath, chest tightness, and persistent coughing, particularly at night or early in the morning. These symptoms can be mild or severe and may come and go.

Cold or changes in weather can worsen the symptoms. Dust, smoke, fumes, grass and tree pollen, animal fur, strong soaps and perfume may also trigger the condition.

World Asthma Day serves as a crucial reminder of the ongoing challenges associated with asthma. It also encourages patients to take control of their asthma, leading to improved quality of life.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.