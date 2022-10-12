World Arthritis Day 2022: Yoga Asanas To Manage Arthritis Symptoms

World Arthritis Day 2022: Vrikshasana is beneficial for the relief and management of arthritis

As we recognise this day as World Arthritis Day, we wish to bring focus towards the kinds of arthritis and ways in which the symptoms of the same can be managed. Arthritis symptoms may be managed through medication, diet, workouts, and lifestyle changes.

According to studies, daily yoga practice has both physical and psychological benefits for those who have rheumatoid arthritis. Patients with arthritis who practice yoga have more mobility, which facilitates daily physical tasks like walking. You can also rebuild muscular strength due to it, which improves joint mobility and flexibility.

Deep breathing exercises that are a part of yoga help arthritis patients feel less stressed, which is a typical side effect that makes the condition worse. It can help to lessen pain and inflammation. It can also be modified to accommodate the demands of the majority of individuals on an individual basis.

In this article, we list and explain the best yoga asanas you can practice regularly if you have arthritis. However, please understand some asanas may not be fit and beneficial for everyone. Hence, make sure to seek professional guidance or advice before performing these poses.

5 best yoga poses for people with Arthritis:

1. Vrikshasana

Stand straight

Raise your arms the hold them straight toward the ceiling

Now lift either one of your legs and place your feet on the other thigh

You can rest your right foot on the left knee on the side or anywhere from that to the thigh

Ideally, your foot should be as far up on your thigh as it can get

Hold this position for 30 seconds and repeat 4-5 times minimum

2. Setubandhasana

Lie on the ground facing the ceiling with your hands on your sides

Slowing lift your hips off the ground

At this point, the only thing touching the floor should be your upper torso, head, arms, and feet

Hold this position for 10 seconds and repeat 4-5 times

3. Chakravakasana

Get on your knees and hands (How you would imitate a four-legged animal)

Push your back inwards, forming a 'U' position with your back

While you do that, look toward the ceiling

Hold this position for 10-20 seconds and repeat a few times

Now, lift your back upwards, forming a mountain-like structure

While you do that, make sure you push your face inwards, looking at your own torso

Hold this position for 10-20 seconds and repeat a few times

4. Shavasana

Lie down on flat ground, preferably on a yoga mat

Keep your arms aside and your palms open

Your palms should be facing the sky

Your legs should be slightly farther apart than your shoulders

At this point, breathe in and out

5. Paschimottanasana

Sit straight in your legs straight in front of you

In this position, your feet's soles should be facing front

Slowing bring your torso closer to your legs and as far as possible

You can use your hands to hold your feet, this may increase how far you can reach

In this position, your stomach and chest are supposed to be touching your thighs

Your face can be facing the front or towards the legs, whichever may be comfortable

Hold this position for 10-20 seconds and sit back up

You can repeat it a few times based on your convenience

Try these yoga asanas to ease your arthritis symptoms and improve your overall health.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.