World Antibiotic Awareness Week: All You Need To Know About Antibiotic Resistance And Its Health Hazards

World Antibiotic Awareness Week is observed from November 13 to November 19

Highlights Always take antibiotics after consulting doctor Pattern of antibiotic consumption should be backed by expert advice Overuse of antibiotics must be avoided

Every year, a week in November is dedicated towards spreading awareness about antibiotics, the consumption of which widespread across the world. Known as the World Antibiotic Awareness Week, this event is aimed at spreading awareness about the importance of antibiotic resistance. Antibiotic resistance occurs when bacteria change in response to use of these medicines. It is the bacteria which becomes antibiotic-resistant, and not humans or animals. It is the bacteria which causes infections in humans and animals. These infections are harder to treat as compared to the ones caused by bacteria which are non-resistant. Antibiotic resistance is linked to higher medical costs, prolonged stays in hospitals and higher mortality. World Antibiotic Awareness Week 2018 is observed from November 13 to November 19, and is meant to encourage healthy practices among the general public, health workers and policy makers to avoid emergence and spread of antibiotic resistance.

The World Health Organisation mentions that ever since their discovery, antibiotics have been an important part of modern medicine. However it has been problematic because of its overuse and misuse by humans.

World Antibiotic Awareness Week Theme and significance

The theme of World Antibiotic Awareness Week (WAAW) is to provide greater flexibility to countries in terms of reflecting their unique priorities. The idea is to enable them increase awareness about antibiotic resistance.

As part of WAAW, the WHO has developed a range of posters, banners and infographics all of which are focused on educating people about antibiotics.

Antibiotic resistance is dangerously high in all parts of the world. Infections such as pneumonia, tuberculosis and foodborne diseases have become difficult to treat because antibiotic resistance.

Misuse of antibiotics can lead to antibiotic resistance

How to prevent antibiotic resistance?

An effective way of preventing antibiotic resistance is by using antibiotics only when they are prescribed by doctors. Avoid taking antibiotics if so has been suggested by your doctor. Pattern of consumption of antibiotics has to be followed according to the one suggested by your doctor. Practices like washing hands regularly, practicing safe sex, avoiding close contact with unwell people and keeping your vaccinations up to date is an effective way to reduce antibiotic resistance.

Make sure that you prepare your food hygienically, by keeping them clean, separating the raw from cooked, cooking food thoroughly and keeping food at safe temperatures. Cooking should be done by using clean and safe water and with fresh raw materials. Also, it is important to consume only those foods which have been produced without the use of antibiotics.

