Pneumonia To Kill 11 Million Children By 2030; Causes And Preventive Tips To Know

World Pneumonia Day is meant to raise awareness about this life threatening infection

Highlights Pneumonia is a lung infection which can be serious and life-threatening Pneumonia kills more infants than measles, diarrhoea and malaria combined First symptoms of pneumonia are similar to that of cold or flu

November 12 is observed as World Pneumonia Day. The day is observed on a global level to raise awareness about pneumonia, which is most infectious killer of infants worldwide. According to an analysis conducted by researchers at Johns Hopkins University and aid group Save the Children, pneumonia is likely to kill 11 million children under 5 years of age, by the year 2030. In developed countries, pneumonia is likely to affect the elderly, while in the developing nations, it is the children who are affected by pneumonia. The study also mentioned that countries like Nigeria and India are will carry highest burden of pneumonia, with 1.7 million estimated deaths.

World Pneumonia Day: Preventive Tips

The aforementioned study also mentioned that wider coverage of pneumonia vaccination along with cheaper antibiotics and proper nutrition can help in saving lives of 4.1 million children.

Pneumonia is essentially a lung infection which can be serious and life-threatening. The infection can be viral, bacterial or fungal. It causes inflammation in lungs, wherein alveoli or tiny air sacs inside lungs get filled with liquid.

The key to treating pneumonia and prevent it from getting fatal is early diagnosis and a relatively strong immune system. However, it has to be noted that young children who are weak because of malnutrition are the ones most hit by pneumonia. Pneumonia kills more infants than measles, diarrhoea and malaria combined.

First symptoms of pneumonia are similar to cold or flu

Photo Credit: iStock

Also read: Causes, Symptoms And Home Remedies To Prevent Pneumonia

Symptoms of pneumonia

First symptoms of pneumonia are similar to that of cold or flu. This is followed by high fever, sputum, chills and cough. The infection results in rusty or green phlegm, shortness of breath, chest pain which worsens with taking deep breaths, fatigue and weakness, shortness of breath, muscle pain and headache. A person suffering from pneumonia is likely to get purplish skin colour because of poorly oxygenated blood. Symptoms of pneumonia can range in severity depending on the type of pneumonia and its underlying health condition.

Also read: Risk Factors Of Pneumonia You Didn't Know About: Tips To Prevent Them

Treatment of pneumonia

Pneumonia treatment will depend on its severity. Bacterial kinds of pneumonia can be treated with the help of antibiotics. Viral kinds of pneumonia can be treated by taking plenty of rest and lots of fluids. Fungal pneumonia infections can be treated with the help of antifungal medications. Some over-the-counter medications can help in reducing fever, pains and suppressing cough.

The most effective way of treating pneumonia is by taking rest and drinking fluids. It is important to stay hydrated in order to thin phlegm and mucus and cough it up. Pneumonia patients are likely to be hospitalised if they have a weak immune system or any other serious illness.

On World Penumonia Day 2018, let us make an effort towards spreading awareness about the life threatening condition and how to prevent it from getting worse.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.