World Alzheimer's Day 2018: Here Are The Best Ways To Deal With Alzheimer's Patient

Alzheimer's disease accounts for 60 to 80 percent of dementia cases

Every year September 21st is celebrated as World Alzheimer's Day to help bring awareness for this common, but much ignored disease. Alzheimer's disease is a progressive form of dementia. Dementia is a wider term for conditions caused by brain injuries or diseases that negatively affect memory, thinking and behaviour. These changes interfere with our day to day life. The disease is caused when the brain cells die and the brain starts functioning slowly. According to the Alzheimer's Association, Alzheimer's disease accounts for 60 to 80 percent of dementia cases. Most people suffering with the disease are diagnosed after age 65. If it's diagnosed before then, it's generally referred to as early onset Alzheimer's disease. Unfortunately, there is no cure for Alzheimer's, but there are treatments that can slow the progression of the disease.

Some simple things to keep in mind while dealing with Alzheimer patients:

Try keeping things simple. Always ask or say one thing at a time. Also, avoid speaking ambiguous or vague sentences

Have a fixed daily routine, so that the person knows when certain things will happen

Reassure the person time and again that he or she is safe and someone or the other person is always there to help

Try paying more attention to his or her feelings rather than words. For instance, say, "You seem worried"

Do not argue with the same or try to prove him wrong

Keep yourself calm and try not to show your frustration or anger. If you get upset or angry, take deep breaths and count to ten. You can also leave the room for a few minutes.

Use humor whenever you can. Keep the atmosphere light in the house

Try taking them out for walks. Provide comfortable, and sturdy shoes to them. Give them light snacks to eat as they walk, so they do not lose too much weight, and make sure they have enough to drink.

Find out ways to distract them by music, singing, or dancing.

Always ask for help for small work. For example, say, "Let's set the table" or "I need help in folding the clothes''

