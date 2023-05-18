World AIDS Vaccine Day 2023: Know The Significance Of This Day

World AIDS Vaccine Day is observed on May 18 every year to educate people and communities about the importance and need for HIV vaccine in preventing AIDS and HIV infections. The day also recognizes professionals who are working together in development of vaccine against AIDS. This day is also known as HIV Vaccine Knowledge Day. World AIDS Vaccine Day was first observed on May 18, 1998.

Currently, there is no vaccine against HIV infections and to treat those who have it. Multiple researches are still going on to develop one.

According to the World Health Organization, AIDS has claimed approximately 32 million lives till now and has affected 75 million people across the globe. It is because of these reasons that HIV vaccine awareness day or World AIDS Vaccine Day is observed.

Aim of World AIDS Vaccine Awareness Day

There are two primary goals of this day:

1. To honour medical professionals, researchers, volunteers and other professionals who are working day and night for development of AIDS vaccines.

2. It also aims to educate people about the importance of vaccine that can help save many lives.

The campaign is led by National Institute of Allergy and Infectious disease.

About HIV

HIV targets the immune system and weakens people's defence systems against infections and some types of cancer. The virus destroys and impairs function of immune cells.

HIV/AIDS: Transmission and risk factors

Exchange of body fluids like blood, breast milk, semen and vaginal infections can lead to transmission of HIV. The infection can be transmitted from mother to her child during pregnancy and delivery. HIV does not spread through day-to-day contact like shaking hands, sharing personal objects, food or water.

