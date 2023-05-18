World AIDS Vaccine Day 2023: History And Significance

World AIDS Vaccine Day is observed on May 18.

World AIDS Vaccine Day is observed on May 18 to highlight the need to develop a vaccine for the incurable disease. The day is also called HIV Vaccine Awareness Day, the day also serves as an opportunity to honour the work of scientists and researchers who strive to make a vaccine for the prevention of HIV/AIDS.

History

On May 18, 1997, former US President Bill Clinton delivered a speech at the Morgan State University in Maryland. He said that only a “truly effective, preventive HIV vaccine” would help control the spread of and eradicate HIV. Honouring the president's speech, May 18 was marked as World AIDS Vaccine Day. The day was first observed a year later in 1998.

Significance

According to the World Health Organization, HIV has caused the death of 40.1 million people so far. All countries are witnessing HIV transmission and some are even reporting an increase in new cases. However, there is still no cure for HIV infection. But necessary and effective treatments and care can help people with HIV live a longer and healthier life.

What is HIV infection?

Human immunodeficiency virus or HIV is an infection that targets the immune system and weakens it. This makes a person more prone to diseases like tuberculosis, some infections, and even cancer. Acquired immunodeficiency syndrome (AIDS) is the most advanced stage of HIV infection.

HIV infection can be transmitted through the body fluids of an infected person such as breast milk, semen, blood, and vaginal fluids. The virus does not spread by kissing, hugging or sharing food. Antiretroviral therapy (ART) can treat and prevent HIV. Those who undergo ART are virally suppressed and cannot spread the disease to others. Hence, it is important to make sure that people have early access to the therapy so that spread of HIV can be curbed effectively.