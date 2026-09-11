In a significant advancement in women's healthcare, Manipal Hospital Gurugram has successfully treated complex cases of endometriosis using advanced laparoscopic and robot-assisted techniques, led by Dr. Amita Shah, Chairman - Obstetrics & Gynaecology, Robotic Laparoscopy & Endoscopy Surgery. The achievement comes as Dr. Amita Shah becomes the first gynaecologist in India to perform 41 robotic gynaecological surgeries in 90 days. Endometriosis affects nearly 190 million women worldwide and is often mistaken for routine menstrual pain, despite its potential impact on quality of life and fertility. Minimally invasive surgery now enables precise treatment while helping preserve healthy pelvic tissue and reproductive function.

The cases presented at the event highlighted the varied and complex ways endometriosis can affect women, from severe period pain and infertility to large cysts and extensive pelvic adhesions. The cases included a 32-year-old woman with deep endometriosis, a 29-year-old woman who successfully conceived following fertility-preserving surgery, a 36-year-oldwoman with an endometriotic cyst the size of an 18-week pregnancy, and a 31-year-oldwoman with bilateral cysts and extensive adhesions affecting her fallopian tubes. Advanced minimally invasive and robot-assisted techniques enabled precise treatment while preserving healthy tissue and reproductive function wherever possible.

Addressing the issue of rising endometriosis cases in India, Dr. Amita Shah, Chairman - Obstetrics & Gynaecology, Robotic Laparoscopy & Endoscopy Surgery, Manipal Hospital Gurugram, said, "Endometriosis is far more than severe period pain. It is a progressive condition that can cause chronic pain, damage reproductive organs and affect fertility, yet its symptoms are often dismissed or normalised for years. These cases highlight the complex ways the disease can affect women and the importance of timely diagnosis and treatment. In complex cases involving deep lesions, large cysts or extensive adhesions, surgical precision is critical. Robot-assisted surgery, with its high-definition 3D vision and enhanced precision, enables us to treat the disease while preserving healthy tissue and reproductive function wherever possible. No woman should have to accept debilitating pain as 'normal' when effective, minimally invasive treatment options are available."

Manipal Hospital continues to advance women's healthcare through the use of robotic and laparoscopic techniques in complex gynaecological care. By combining surgical precision with faster recovery and a focus on preserving fertility, the hospital is enabling more effective treatment for women with complex conditions. These cases also underscore the importance of early diagnosis and timely intervention in preventing disease progression and protecting long-term health and quality of life.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)