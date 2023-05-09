Women's Health: What To Eat When You Have Endometriosis

Endometriosis can have physical and mental effects of a woman's health

Endometriosis is a gynecological medical condition that occurs when the tissue that normally lines the inside of the uterus (endometrium) grows outside the uterus in areas such as the ovaries, fallopian tubes, and other parts of the pelvis.

It is a painful and chronic disease that affects women of reproductive age, usually in their 30s and 40s but can affect women of any age. Endometriosis can result in a range of symptoms, such as pelvic pain, heavy periods, and infertility.

Endometriosis can have a significant impact on a woman's quality of life, with significant physical and emotional challenges. It can affect reproductive, sexual, occupational, and social functioning. Early diagnosis and treatment can help manage symptoms and improve the quality of life for those affected by this condition.

To make us better overcome Endometriosis, nutritionist Lovneet Batra shares foods that may be helpful. She writes, “Endometriosis is estimated to affect 10%-15% of females of reproductive age worldwide. It is a condition involving the reproductive system in which endometrium-like tissue grows outside the uterus in areas like the ovaries, abdomen, and bowel.”

She continues, “Endometriosis is also linked to estrogen levels. Higher levels of estrogen can lead to more tissue growth and inflammation, which in turn makes the condition increasingly painful. However, certain foods may aid in managing endometriosis.”

Foods to eat if you have endometriosis, as per the nutritionist:

1. Turmeric

Curcumin, the primary active ingredient in turmeric, is known to help with endometriosis by reducing estradiol production, also curcumin suppresses tissue migration of the lining of the uterus.

2. Wheatgrass

Wheatgrass is one of the most alkaline green leafy vegetables. Rich in chlorophyll helps to stimulate the production of oestrogen, reduce inflammation, and inhibit the activity of pro-inflammatory compounds

3. Moringa

Moringa oleifera of leaf extract could decrease the expression of IGF-1 and expression of androgen receptors so that it could also decrease the thickness of endometrium

4. Ashwagandha

Endometriosis had significantly higher cortisol levels, a hormone involved in the stress ashwagandha used as a supplement to help reduce stress.

5. Shatavari

Shatavari increases phagocytic activity of macrophages that help in reducing the endometriosis adhesions.

Tips to prevent or treat Endometriosis:

Eating a healthy, balanced diet and maintaining an active lifestyle can help reduce menstrual cramps and bloating, which are common symptoms of endometriosis.

Stress can exacerbate endometriosis symptoms, so it's important to find ways to manage it. Relaxation techniques like yoga, meditation, or deep breathing exercises can be helpful.

Hormone therapy may help reduce endometriosis symptoms by regulating the menstrual cycle.

Over-the-counter pain relievers like ibuprofen can help reduce menstrual cramps and pain associated with endometriosis.

Alternative therapies like acupuncture or herbal remedies may help relieve endometriosis symptoms and reduce pain.

It's important to have regular check-ups with your gynecologist to monitor the condition and ensure that it doesn't worsen over time.

Look at her reel:

Anyone experiencing the symptoms of endometriosis should consult their doctor for further evaluation and treatment options.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.