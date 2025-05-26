Advertisement

Bindi Irwin's Message For Women In Post Emergency Surgery Health Update

She posted a health update after undergoing emergency surgery to cure a ruptured appendix and recurring endometriosis.

Actress Bindi Irwin shared a bunch of pictures post emergency surgery and said she is "healing".
Bindi Irwin shared a health update after emergency surgery for a ruptured appendix and endometriosis. She expressed gratitude for support and emphasised the need for awareness about women's health issues.
Actress Bindi Irwin shared a health update about her "healing" journey two weeks after undergoing emergency surgery for several ailments, due to which she had to miss a gala celebrating her late dad, Steve Irwin.

She posted a health update and new images of herself out of the hospital two weeks after undergoing emergency surgery to cure a ruptured appendix and recurring endometriosis.

"Healing," she wrote on her Instagram. "Thank you for your incredible words of support and kindness. The reason I share my health journey is because more girls and women desperately need answers to their undiagnosed pain. I've battled with endometriosis for more than 12 years. This disease is crippling and can make you feel incredibly isolated," appendix and reoccurring endometriosis, according to E! News.

"We need to raise awareness and change the narrative for women's health," continued Bindi, who appears in her new photos standing with an umbrella on a street on a rainy day and posing next to a large tree in a park. "I see you, your pain is real, and you deserve answers and genuine health care," as per the outlet.

