Wishing The Super-Fit John Abraham A Very Happy Birthday! Celebrity Trainer Vinod Channa Reveals His Workout And Diet

The handsome, dashing and super fit, John Abraham turns 46 today and it is unbelievable!

The handsome, dashing and super fit, John Abraham turns 46 today and it is unbelievable! John Abraham is can rightly be called as the gym god. Even at the age of 46, John does not look a day over 25. It goes without saying that John Abraham truly is a heartthrob for all the women out there. Rigorous workouts, strict diet plan and a super charming smile are some of the attributes of this amazing talented actor. With a physique to die for, John Abraham truly is a fitness inspiration for everyone.

We spoke to the actor's fitness trainer Vinod Channa about John Abraham's workout schedules, exercises and diet. Celebrity trainer Vinod Channa spills the beans on John Abraham's workout regime and said, "John Abraham takes his workouts very seriously and never misses it. Diet and exercise is a must for the actor. Today is his birthday, but he still came and did his workouts passionately. May be in the evening he will go out and spend time with his family, relatives or friends. But before the birthday celebration he made it a point to sweat it out in the gym."

Vinod Channa also said, "Even if he is shooting for 15 hours a day he ensures that he comes to the gym and workouts for some time. In these cases, the actor tries either coming to the gym late at night or early in the morning. He works out everyday except Sundays. Twice a day John Abraham does some basic cardio exercises. One day is given for back and strengthening the core muscles. On one day, the actor does some shoulder exercises or biceps." He goes on to say, "As per the time he has, the intensity of these exercises can be increased or decreased."

Not only exercise, but John Abraham makes sure that he eats a healthy and balanced diet necessary for the overall health. When asked about the diet that the actor follows, Vinod Channa said, "John Abraham eats a high-protein and high-fiber diet. He also avoids eating wheat on some days. The protein-rich diet includes a lot of eggs and fish. For fiber, John Abraham includes fresh fruits and vegetables in his diet. Usually for dinner, he takes a vegetable soup along with roti made up of the grain bajra. On some days, he even eats cottage cheese."

"John Abraham makes sure that he includes all the vitamins in his diet. If he does not get the vitamins from the natural food sources, he goes for some vitamin supplements," Vinod Channa further adds.

