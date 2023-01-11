Turmeric Milk, Tulsi Tea And 3 Other Drinks That Can Help Prevent Common Winter Diseases

You should add kadha to your winter diet

The winter season is notorious for making us most prone to falling sick. Cold and various flu and infections are in the air that can be hard to battle. Our diet is among many ways through which we can build strong immunity and protect ourselves against these winter diseases.

Besides boosting our immunity, various drinks can help hydrate our bodies. Lack of water consumption is common and harmful in winter. Furthermore, warm liquids provide additional relief by warming your insides, calming your throat, and having a highly filling effect on your stomach. Continue reading this article as we share the best concoctions you can add to your winter diet.

Delicious and beneficial drinks to add to your winter diet:

1. Ginger and lemon water

The warm comfort of lemon ginger water calms the throat and has a calming effect on the brain when added to hot water that has been steeped with lemon and ginger extract and mildly sweetened with honey. Your immunity is boosted by the antioxidants and vitamin C from the lemon and the ginger, which both contain a substance called gingerol. Its flavour can be enhanced with a dash of cinnamon.

2. Citrus juice

Your body depends on vitamin C, which also has a number of health advantages. Lemons are a good source of vitamin C, along with lemons, oranges, tangerines, green leafy vegetables, and other fruits and vegetables. When you're sick, putting freshly squeezed lemon juice in herbal tea with honey may help you cough up less phlegm. Lemonade, whether hot or cold, may also be beneficial.

3. Kadha

Winter disease treatment or prevention with a kadha is an age-old practice. In Ayurvedic medicine, the word kadha refers to a mixture or extract of therapeutic plants and herbs. Numerous spices as well as other food ingredients that are not only used as food but also have health advantages are a blessing to our Indian culture. Kadha is versatile and can be prepared by combining any herbal herbs available at hand. For example, you can add clove, ginger, turmeric, mint leaves, tulsi leaves, elaichi, honey, lemon, and so on.

4. Tulsi tea

One of the most well-liked culinary ingredients with medicinal qualities is tulsi. This plant aids in removing toxins as well as boosting immunity. Basil's medicinal qualities also offer treatment for a number of illnesses. Ginger and jaggery can be added to it to increase its effectiveness. You can also add more herbs and spices to it as discussed in the above paragraph.

5. Turmeric milk

Turmeric milk is prepared by combining turmeric, and hot milk with a hint of cinnamon and pepper. It is extremely popular and common in Indian households. It is the greatest treatment for respiratory illnesses and sore throats. Curcumin, which is present in turmeric, invariably has positive effects on the heart, and kidneys, helps manage diabetes, and prevents infections. Add some honey or dates pureé for a light sweetness.

These beneficial drinks packed with nutrient-packed ingredients will help boost your immunity and keep you healthy and fit through the winter season.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.