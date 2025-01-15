5 Healthy Beverages To Warm You Up This Winter

Your body craves warmth and comfort during the winter season. Sipping something hot can give you much-needed relief from the cold weather. However, it is also crucial to choose drinks that are well-packed with essential nutrients. Here, we have a list of some healthy warm drinks that you can enjoy this winter guilt-free.

5 healthy warm drinks for winter

1. Ginger tea

Sipping hot ginger tea in winter can offer several health benefits. It can help boost immunity, improve digestion, and leave a warming effect on your body. Ginger also contains anti-inflammatory properties that can help manage conditions like arthritis in winter.

2. Turmeric milk

Turmeric, also known as the golden spice is extremely beneficial to your overall health. The traditional turmeric milk or haldi doodh contains curcumin which is a potent antioxidant and anti-inflammatory agent. Turmeric milk can help boost energy levels as well as reduce the odds of cold and cough during winter.

Do not miss adding a pinch of pepper powder to your turmeric milk as piperine in pepper helps the body absorb curcumin effectively.

3. Green tea

Commonly associated with weight loss, green tea can offer many other health benefits. Green tea is rich in antioxidants. Consuming green can also help boost heart health, manage blood sugar levels, protect your brain from ageing and reduce bad breath.

4. Hot chocolate

To your surprise, sipping hot chocolate on chilly days can be beneficial to your health in more ways than one. It is loaded with flavonoids that can help improve mood and energy. This winter, prepare hot chocolate with unsweetened dark cocoa for maximum benefits.

5. Cinnamon tea/milk

Add some cinnamon powder to boiling water and enjoy with a hint of honey. This healthy and refreshing drink can help boost metabolism in winter.

These healthy drinks will provide essential nutrients and energy to help you thrive during the winter season.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.