Winter Season Can Cause Surge In Heart Conditions: Follow These Tips To Protect Your Heart

The winter season can cause a surge in heart conditions due to several factors. Cold weather constricts blood vessels, increasing blood pressure and making the heart work harder to pump blood. This heightened workload, combined with reduced physical activity and a tendency to consume heavier foods, can exacerbate risks for heart attacks and other cardiovascular events. Additionally, winter can trigger respiratory infections like flu, which can put extra strain on the heart. Sudden exposure to cold during activities can also stress the cardiovascular system, especially in those with pre-existing conditions. In this article, we compile tips you can add to your daily routine to ensure your heart stays protected during these winter months.

10 Tips to protect our heart from heart conditions in winter

You are encouraged to wear layers of warm clothing, including hats, gloves, and scarves, to prevent heat loss. Keeping the body warm helps reduce blood vessel constriction, lowering stress on the heart.

Try to continue regular exercise even if outdoor activities are limited. Engage in home workouts, yoga, or indoor walking to maintain cardiovascular health and regulate blood pressure.

Warm up before stepping outdoors, and avoid strenuous activities immediately after going outside. Sudden exposure to cold can strain the heart and lead to angina or heart attacks.

Focus on a balanced diet rich in fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and lean proteins. Avoid indulging in heavy, fatty meals that can spike cholesterol levels and increase heart strain.

Dehydration is common in winter and can thicken blood, increasing the risk of clots. Drink sufficient water throughout the day, even if you don't feel as thirsty as in summer.

Regularly check your blood pressure and cholesterol levels, especially if you have a history of heart issues. Managing these parameters can prevent complications in colder months.

Protect yourself against flu and pneumonia by getting the appropriate vaccinations. Respiratory infections can worsen heart conditions, so prevention is key.

Excessive alcohol can dilate blood vessels and lead to heat loss, increasing the heart's workload. Consume alcohol in moderation or avoid it entirely.

Smoking constricts blood vessels and raises blood pressure, compounding the effects of cold weather on the heart. Quitting smoking is essential for heart health.

Winter blues or seasonal affective disorder (SAD) can lead to stress, which negatively impacts the heart. Practice relaxation techniques, manage stress levels, and ensure 7-8 hours of quality sleep to keep your heart healthy.

By adopting these preventive measures, you can significantly reduce the risk of winter-related heart complications and maintain optimal cardiovascular health.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.