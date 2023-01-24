Struggling With Inflammation This Winter? Eat These Foods To Prevent This

Inflammation can lead to pain in bones and joints

Winter is typically associated with shorter days, lower temperatures, warm beverages, and comfort foods which are rarely brightly coloured fresh foods. A new batch of fruits and vegetables, however, is about to reach its peak in terms of flavour, nutrition, and anti-inflammatory potential as a result of the cooler weather.

Although some inflammation is natural, persistent inflammation increases your chance of developing diseases like cancer, dementia, diabetes, and other conditions. There are long-term health benefits of an anti-inflammatory diet rich in foods that reduce inflammation. Here are some anti-inflammatory foods that can be your staple this winter.

Add these foods to fight winter inflammation:

1. Pomegranate

Don't be intimidated by the pomegranate's outer skin since the soft seeds, sometimes referred to as arils and juice, are bursting with taste and filled with powerful anti-inflammatory properties. Thanks to substances like ellagitannin, anthocyanins, and flavonols, which function as antioxidants, inflammation brought on by free radical damage are reduced, and further damage is prevented. In actuality, red wine and green tea are thought to have less antioxidant potential than pomegranates. Arils work well as a salad substitute for berries and citrus segments, while pomegranate juice adds a tart, fruity punch to teas, smoothies, and kombucha.

2. Turmeric

In the west, this spice is often referred to as "Yellow Gold." This spice is essential to Indian cooking. It is a food additive with excellent health benefits. It contains curcumin, an extremely potent anti-inflammatory compound. Rheumatoid arthritis can be effectively treated with turmeric, which also reduces inflammation. Turmeric milk, more commonly known as haldi dudh is often a staple in south Asian households due to its array of benefits.

3. Beetroot

Potassium, folate, and vitamin C are all nutrients that play different roles in the immune system's control of inflammation, and beets are an excellent supply of all three. Beets also contain nitrates and betaine, which make them stand out as an anti-inflammatory superfood. Preliminary research suggests that the lesser-known antioxidant-like substance betaine can reduce inflammatory blood indicators. Furthermore, nitrates that are found in nature seem to have an anti-inflammatory action that decreases blood pressure.

4. Broccoli

Due to its propensity to flourish in cold climates, broccoli is essentially a winter vegetable, even though we may purchase it all year. You probably already know that a diet low in inflammatory foods should include multiple servings of veggies each day. Cruciferous vegetables have bioactive sulphur compounds called glucosinolates that lower inflammation and reduce the risk of disease. If broccoli isn't your favourite cruciferous vegetable, try kale, cabbage, spinach, and turnip greens instead.

5. Salmon

Salmon is a non-vegetarian option extremely abundant in omega-3 fatty acids. Alpha-linolenic acid, an essential omega-3 fatty acids, makes it a fantastic anti-inflammatory meal. Omega-3 reduces inflammation and the need for anti-inflammatory medications. If you are a vegetarian or not a fan of fish, there are a variety of other omega-3-rich foods you can opt for. Some of these foods are nuts, avocados, seeds, certain cooking oils, and so on.

6. Sweet potatoes

When it comes to starchy vegetables that reduce inflammation, sweet potatoes are at the top of the list. This is owing to their outstanding carotenoid concentration as well as the fact that they are a rich source of vitamin C and a lower-glycemic carbohydrate. The vivid orange colour of the potato is due to carotenoids (like beta carotene), which also shield cells from harm by free radicals that could cause inflammation or worsen already present inflammation. Additionally, the majority of carotenoids are transformed into vitamin A's active form, which is essential for controlling inflammation and regulating the immune system.

These anti-inflammatory foods are ideal for people who suffer from inflammation and other ailments in winter.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.