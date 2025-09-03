Why You Need Amino Acids & Plant-Based Food Sources

When we think of nutrition, most of us focus on calories, carbs, fats or protein. But dig a little deeper and you'll discover that amino acids are the real heroes quietly running the show inside our bodies. From repairing muscle tissues after your morning workout to producing hormones that stabilise your mood, amino acids are indispensable. Yet, in India, where vegetarian and plant-based diets are widely followed—there's always a lingering question: are we getting enough nutrients and from the right sources? This World Nutrition Month, let's explore what amino acids really are, why you need them and how desi plant-based foods can easily provide what your body craves.

What are amino acids?

Amino acids are organic compounds that combine to form proteins which is the fundamental building blocks of our cells, tissues and organs. Proteins are often called “workhorses” of the body but amino acids are the bricks and mortar that make them.

Scientists have identified 20 amino acids important for humans. Out of these, 9 essential amino acids— your body cannot make so you must get them from food. The other 11 are non-essential meaning your body can synthesise them when they are needed. The essential amino acids are critical for protein synthesis, energy production, immune function and nutrient absorption.

Why does your body need amino acids?

Think of amino acids as the nuts and bolts that keep your body's machinery running. Here's why they matter:

They support muscle growth and repair. They are especially important for athletes and anyone recovering from illness or injury. Amino acids play part is hormone and enzyme production. They help produce insulin, adrenaline and thyroid hormones that regulate everything from blood sugar to metabolism. Glutamine (an amino acid) supports immune cell activity and tissue repair. Amino acid Tryptophan is a precursor for serotonin (the feel-good neurotransmitter) which tyrosine helps synthesise dopamine. Collagen and keratin both protein-based, rely on amino acids to support healthy hair, skin and nails.

A deficiency in essential amino acids may result in fatigue, poor concentration, weak immunity or even stunted growth in children.

Can plants really provide enough amino acids?

While animal-based foods like eggs, dairy and meat are considered complete proteins because they contain all 9 essential amino acids in adequate amounts, many plant-based foods also cover the spectrum. Modern research confirms that with a well-planned vegetarian diet, people can easily meet their essential amino acid needs. WHO highlights legumes, pulses, soy, nuts and whole grains as strong plant-based sources of essential amino acids.

Plant-based foods that are rich in amino acids

1. Soybean

Soy is one of the rare plant foods considered a complete protein. It contains all 9 essential amino acids. Add tofu, soy milk and soy chunks to your diet today if you are a vegetarian.

2. Rajma

Rajma is not only a delicious staple for Indians. It is rich in amino acids that can help in muscle repair and maintaining nitrogen balance. Pairing with rice makes it a complete protein. So enjoy that bowl of rajma & rice without hesitation!

3. Moong dal

Moong dal provides essential amino acids while being easy to digest and a desi staple. Aim for a bowl a day or few a week if you're a vegetarian.

4. Chana

Similar to rajma, chana is a widely-loved staple in Indian households. They can support mood regulation thanks to the amino acid present in them. Combine with grain for better amino acid coverage.

5. Peanuts

Peanuts are not only a great source of protein and healthy fats for vegetarians but also provide a good amount of arginine and leucine. However, be mindful of the portion since they are calorie dense.

6. Sesame seeds

Sesame seeds contain 2 essential amino acids. They can be incorporated in laddoos and chutneys as popularly known but you can also use them as garnish.

Amino acids are best absorbed when protein intake is spread across the day and not lumped into a meal. For vegetarians as well as vegans, variety is key. No single plant-based food can do the trick but together, they make a complete profile.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

