These 10 Protein-Rich Foods Are A Must For Vegetarians

While meat is a common source of protein, many vegetarian foods are also rich in protein and can help meet daily requirements effectively. In fact, several plant-based ingredients like legumes, soy products, seeds, nuts, and whole grains not only contain protein but are also packed with fibre, minerals, and antioxidants. For vegetarians, these foods are essential to maintain muscle health, energy levels, immunity, and overall well-being. In this article, we share a list of protein-rich foods vegetarians should add to their diet today.

9 Protein-rich foods that vegetarians must add to their diet

1. Lentils

Lentils are among the richest plant-based protein sources, offering about 9 grams of protein per cooked half-cup. They are also loaded with fibre, iron, and folate. From dals to soups and salads, lentils are a staple for vegetarians aiming to maintain strong muscles and a healthy digestive system.

2. Chickpeas

Packed with approximately 7 grams of protein per half-cup, chickpeas are versatile and satisfying. They're also rich in complex carbs and essential minerals. Enjoy them as hummus, curries, or roasted snacks for a filling, protein-dense option.

3. Tofu and tempeh

Both made from soybeans, tofu and tempeh are complete protein sources, meaning they contain all nine essential amino acids. Tofu has about 10 grams of protein per half-cup, while tempeh can have up to 15–18 grams. They absorb flavours well, making them great for stir-fries, grills, and wraps.

4. Quinoa

Unlike most grains, quinoa is a complete protein with about 8 grams per cup. It's gluten-free, easy to digest, and rich in magnesium and iron. Swap rice with quinoa in meals, or use it in salads, bowls, or even porridge for a protein boost.

5. Greek yogurt

This strained yogurt contains nearly double the protein of regular yogurt—up to 10 grams per 100 grams. It's also rich in calcium and probiotics. Add it to breakfast bowls, smoothies, or enjoy it as a snack with fruits and nuts.

6. Cottage cheese

A favourite in Indian vegetarian diets, paneer delivers around 14 grams of protein per 100 grams. It's rich in calcium and perfect for building and repairing muscles. Use it in curries, bhurji, salads, or grilled snacks for a delicious protein fix.

7. Soybeans and edamame

Whole soybeans (boiled or roasted) and young green soybeans (edamame) provide 11–17 grams of protein per cup. They're also excellent sources of fibre, iron, and calcium. Snack on them plain or toss into stir-fries and rice bowls.

8. Nuts and nut butters

Almonds, peanuts, cashews, and their butters are protein-packed snacks. Two tablespoons of peanut butter offer around 8 grams of protein. While higher in fat, they are heart-healthy and energising, perfect for a post-workout snack or breakfast topper.

9. Chia seeds and flaxseeds

Chia and flaxseeds offer 4–5 grams of protein per 2 tablespoons, along with fibre and omega-3 fatty acids. They're great for gut health and reduce inflammation. Add them to smoothies, oatmeal, yogurt, or even use as an egg replacement in baking.

Including a variety of protein sources ensures a complete amino acid profile, making it possible to thrive on a vegetarian diet without any nutritional compromise.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.