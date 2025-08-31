6 Nutritionist-Approved Food Swaps That Can Help Vegetarians Meet Their Protein Requirements

Being vegetarian doesn't mean skimping on protein although it can sometimes feel that way. With most protein-packed staples coming from meat, eggs, or seafood, hitting your daily target might seem tricky. Nutritionist Rashi Chowdhary says it is totally doable with the right plant-based swaps. In a post on Instagram, she has shared easy ways for vegetarians to get enough protein while staying on track with their fitness and health goals.

According to Rashi, each of these food items provides about 18-20 g of protein. "Yes, macros will differ for veg options and some sources might often come with a lot more carbs than non-veg for the same amount of protein," she writes in the caption.

Paneer Instead Of Chicken

Matar paneer, a hearty Indian meal of peas and cottage cheese, is an excellent choice if you don't like chicken. However, portion size is the catch. The proper amounts of paneer and peas are essential to match the protein-dense content of chicken.

Tofu As A Fish Alternative

Fish is often praised for its digestibility and lean protein content. The protein digestibility score of firm tofu is very close. Rashi advises dividing 200 grams of tofu into two servings throughout the day, which makes it a great vegetarian alternative.

Yoghurt Instead Of Prawns

You can substitute 200 grams of thick curd or homemade Greek yoghurt if you refrain from eating prawns. Dahi is a simple, convenient substitute that is high in protein and probiotics and promotes intestinal health, according to Rashi.

Matki (Moth Beans) Instead Of Mutton

Mutton is a high-protein food for people who eat red meat, which can be substituted with matki (moth beans) for vegetarians. "You need to have one and a half cups of matki to hit this 200 grams of protein... do one cup of cooked matki plus 100 grams of thick Greek yoghurt," Rashi says in the video.

Whey Or Pea Protein Substituted For Beef

One scoop of whey protein provides a rapid, concentrated protein boost for people who avoid beef. Pea protein is an alternative for those who are vegan or dairy-free. However, doctors advise taking supplements containing key amino acids like leucine to guarantee that the body uses protein effectively.

Besan Chilla Instead Of Eggs

Although eggs are a versatile and high-protein food, two medium besan chillas, or pancakes made with chickpea flour, can serve as a delicious vegetarian substitute that is high in fibre and protein.

Vegetarian and plant-based diets are steadily increasing in popularity in India, and these substitutions can assist people in meeting their protein goals without depending on animal products. According to Rashi, these clever substitutions demonstrate that protein need not be a missing component for vegetarians aiming to achieve their health or fitness objectives.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.