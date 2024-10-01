Why Intermittent Fasting Is Not For Everyone? Nutritionist Explains

Headaches, weariness and dizziness are common side effects of fasting

When trying to lose weight, people often explore various methods like the gym, zumba, yoga, or pilates. For those with limited time, intermittent fasting is a popular option. It involves eating only during a specific time frame each day and fasting for the rest of the hours. Besides managing weight, this method can improve gut health and insulin sensitivity. However, there are some things to consider before starting. In a recent Instagram post, nutritionist Lovneet Batra highlighted some downsides of intermittent fasting.

1. Hormonal health concerns: “Fasting can affect thyroid patients making your thyroid overwork. This can also impact menstrual cycle and fertility,” writes Lovneet in the caption of her post.

2. ⁠Physical & mental performance: The nutritionist further reveals that intermittent fasting can have a detrimental effect on people who need to perform at high levels both mentally and physically. It may cause low energy, making it difficult to concentrate.

3. ⁠Impact on blood sugar levels: She adds that people with diabetes or other blood sugar regulation difficulties must eat in accordance with their activity sleep schedule, and hunger. If not, these people may experience dangerous drops and spikes in their blood sugar levels.

4. Potential for an eating disorder: Intermittent fasting can throw off your regular eating schedule and increase your risk of developing an eating problem like anorexia nervosa (AN) or binge eating disorder (BED).

Additionally, headaches, weariness and dizziness are common side effects of fasting. If it is not done in a controlled manner, it may result in dietary deficits. The benefits of fasting may be offset by the possibility of overindulging during non-fasting periods encouraging the habit of overeating.

Lovneet Batra also mentions, “Everyone has a unique set of nutritional requirements which should take into consideration their age, health conditions, likings, activity, appetite, sleep routine and appetite. It may not provide enough nutrients especially when it's self-administered.”

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.