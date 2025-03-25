Why Drinking Alcohol Is One Of The Worst Things When Trying To Lose Weight

Drinking alcohol can significantly hinder weight loss efforts. Alcohol is high in empty calories, meaning it provides energy but no essential nutrients. It also slows down metabolism because the body prioritises breaking down alcohol over burning fat. Alcoholic beverages can lead to poor food choices, increased appetite, and disrupted sleep, all of which negatively impact weight loss. Additionally, alcohol can lower inhibitions, making it easier to overeat or indulge in unhealthy foods. Read on as we discuss how drinking alcohol is one of the worst things for weight loss.

7 Reasons why drinking alcohol is bad for you when trying to lose weight

1. High in empty calories

Alcoholic drinks contain a significant number of calories but provide no essential nutrients like proteins, vitamins, or minerals. For instance, a standard beer has about 150 calories, while a glass of wine contains around 120 calories. Cocktails with sugary mixers can be even worse, sometimes exceeding 500 calories per serving.

2. Slows down fat burning

When alcohol enters the body, the liver prioritises metabolising it over other nutrients. This means fat burning is put on hold until the alcohol is fully processed. Studies show that alcohol consumption can decrease fat oxidation (the body's ability to break down fat) by up to 73%, leading to more fat storage, especially around the midsection.

3. Increases appetite and cravings

Alcohol affects the hormones that regulate hunger, such as leptin and ghrelin. Leptin, which signals fullness, is suppressed, while ghrelin, which increases hunger, is elevated. This imbalance leads to increased cravings, particularly for unhealthy, high-calorie foods like fried snacks, pizza, and sweets, making it harder to stick to a healthy diet.

4. Reduces self-control and leads to overeating

Alcohol lowers inhibitions and impairs judgment, making it easier to give in to cravings and eat more than intended. Studies suggest that people tend to consume 30–40% more food when they drink alcohol compared to when they are sober.

5. Promotes fat storage, especially belly fat

Excess alcohol consumption has been linked to increased belly fat, often referred to as "beer belly." Alcohol affects the body's hormone balance, leading to higher cortisol levels, which promote fat storage in the abdominal area. Over time, this makes it harder to lose weight and increases the risk of metabolic disorders.

6. Disrupts sleep and lowers metabolism

Drinking alcohol before bed can interfere with sleep quality by disrupting REM sleep, the restorative phase of sleep. Poor sleep is linked to slower metabolism, increased hunger, and higher stress levels—all of which make weight loss more difficult. Even if you sleep for the same number of hours, the quality of rest is reduced, negatively impacting energy levels and fat-burning processes.

7. Leads to poor nutrient absorption

Alcohol interferes with the absorption of essential nutrients, such as B vitamins, magnesium, and zinc, which are necessary for metabolism and energy production. A deficiency in these nutrients can slow down metabolism, making it harder to burn calories efficiently and maintain energy levels for exercise.

If weight loss is your goal, limiting or avoiding alcohol can significantly improve your results. By cutting out alcohol, you reduce unnecessary calorie intake, improve metabolism, and prevent poor dietary choices. Instead, focusing on nutrient-dense foods, proper hydration, and regular exercise will help you achieve and maintain a healthy weight more effectively.

