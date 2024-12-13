Why Do You Need To Get A Good Night Sleep? Nutritionist Explains

In today's fast-paced world, sleep has taken a backseat. As adults balance work, family, and social lives, what started out as a set bedtime often turns into irregular sleep patterns. Like all other essential activities, maintaining a healthy sleep cycle is also important. Any disturbance to it is likely to have long-term health effects. In her latest Instagram post, nutritionist Anjali Mukerjee explained how disturbed sleep patterns can affect your overall health. She wrote in the caption, “When your sleep patterns are off, it throws your entire body into chaos. From increased cortisol (the stress hormone that drains your energy) to poor digestion and unhealthy cravings, a disrupted circadian rhythm affects everything—including your health goals.”

In the shared video, Anjali discussed the impacts of an unhealthy lifestyle on your body. She said, “You're eating a little processed food, you're eating a little sugar-based food, right? Living a life of excesses. To just put it in short, you know, maybe taking more alcohol, maybe smoking more, maybe not sleeping adequately, maybe too stressed. That's part of our business. What happens is your blood chemistry changes. Your gut bacteria is different. So you start experiencing tiredness, exhaustion through the day.”

The nutritionist also talked about cortisol, a hormone that helps regulate many functions in the body. She said, “You're probably driven by stress. Cortisol drives you. Cortisol is a stress hormone. It drives you, it makes you energize. Adrenaline in the morning, it drives you. But then that is unhealthy energy because it is a little hyper kind of energy which drains you out over a period of time.”

In her previous Instagram post, nutritionist Anjali Mukerjee shared 4 healthy drink options that have extra benefits like nutrition and hydration.

1. Pepper Ginger Water - This drink has some powerful anti-inflammatory properties. If you are someone who suffers from body ache and indigestion you can have the pepper ginger water 2-3 times a day and you'll find it really helpful.

2. Kombucha Tea - Kombucha tea is very rich in good bacteria and that helps to restore gut health, improve your digestion, and boost your immunity.

3. Coriander Juice - It helps in deep-level detoxification and removes heavy metals from your body.

4. Celery juice - Celery juice maintains your gut health. It also improves your stomach acids, which helps to flush out the toxins.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.