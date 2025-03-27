Fitness Coach Shares Simple Breathing Techniques For Better, Deeper Sleep

Benefits of good sleep: Everything, from your level of energy to your immunity, weight, mood, growth and ageing, all depend on how well you sleep. While no single diet or lifestyle tip can solve all your sleep problems, some breathing techniques might help you improve your sleep quality. Fitness coach Luke Coutinho shares simple breathing techniques for deeper, more restorative sleep. In a post shared on Instagram, he writes, "In the modern world, where stress levels are at an all-time high and sleep feels like a luxury, it's crucial to create a sanctuary where relaxation is non-negotiable. At the heart of this is breath—the simplest, most effective tool for restoring balance in our bodies and minds."

Some powerful breathing techniques to try for better sleep

1. 4-7-8 Breathing – Known as a natural sleep aid, this technique lengthens your exhale, calming your nervous system and helping you drift off effortlessly.

2. Box Breathing (4-4-4-4) – This simple yet powerful technique is like a switch to turn off stress and anxiety, promoting relaxation and allowing your body to settle into rest.

3. Left Nostril Breathing – This ancient yogic practice activates your moon energy, cooling the body, and stimulating the parasympathetic nervous system, which is key to triggering deep, uninterrupted sleep.

In his previous Instagram post, Luke Coutinho shared his professional overview of the health advantages of pumpkin seeds. He said, "Great quality of protein, vitamin E, B and magnesium, which is why pumpkin seeds are one of the best snacks before you sleep. It's loaded with magnesium, which helps you with relaxation. It allows your blood vessels to expand, better blood flow and better sleep. You can fall asleep faster so that's a great late-night snack."

Pumpkin seeds are a treasure trove of health benefits in a tiny package.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.