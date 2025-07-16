Can Kiwi Help You Sleep Better? Here's How This Superfood Might Help Beat Poor Sleep

Kiwis are incredibly healthy and may even help improve sleep quality. These small, vibrant fruits are loaded with essential nutrients like vitamin C, vitamin K, potassium, fiber, and antioxidants. What makes them particularly interesting for sleep is their natural content of serotonin, a hormone that plays a role in initiating and regulating sleep. Studies have shown that eating kiwis before bedtime may help people fall asleep faster, sleep longer, and experience better sleep quality. Their anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties also contribute to relaxing the body and calming the mind, creating ideal conditions for restful sleep. In this article, we share a list of ways through which kiwis help you sleep at night.

10 Ways kiwi helps us sleep better

1. Rich in serotonin

Kiwi naturally contains serotonin, a brain chemical that regulates the sleep-wake cycle. Higher serotonin levels help promote feelings of calm and aid in transitioning into deeper stages of sleep more smoothly.

2. Improves sleep onset and duration

Research suggests that consuming kiwis before bed can significantly reduce the time it takes to fall asleep and increase total sleep duration. This is especially helpful for individuals dealing with sleep-onset insomnia.

3. High in antioxidants

Kiwis are packed with antioxidants like vitamin C and E. These compounds combat oxidative stress and reduce inflammation, which can otherwise interfere with sleep quality.

4. Promotes better sleep efficiency

Sleep efficiency refers to the ratio of actual sleep time to time spent in bed. Regular kiwi consumption has been associated with improved sleep efficiency, meaning you spend less time tossing and turning.

5. Supports melatonin production

Although kiwis contain low levels of melatonin, their role in increasing serotonin levels indirectly supports melatonin synthesis, the key hormone that signals your body it's time to sleep.

6. Helps regulate blood sugar

Kiwi's low glycemic index and fibre content help stabilise blood sugar levels, preventing nighttime spikes or crashes that could wake you up during the night.

7. Calms the nervous system

The combination of magnesium and serotonin in kiwis helps relax the nervous system, reduce anxiety, and ease muscle tension, creating a calm internal environment ideal for sleep.

8. Improves digestion for better sleep

The fibre and actinidin enzyme in kiwi support smooth digestion, preventing bloating or discomfort that could disturb your sleep.

9. Reduces nighttime inflammation

The anti-inflammatory effects of kiwi help soothe the body's tissues, joints, and organs, especially beneficial for people who experience pain-related sleep disruptions.

10. Boosts mood to reduce stress-related insomnia

Kiwis can elevate mood due to their serotonin-boosting effects. A more stable mood throughout the day may help reduce overthinking and anxiety at night, allowing for more restful sleep.

Add kiwis to your diet today to boost your sleep quality today.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.