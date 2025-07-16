Struggling To Sleep? Nutritionist Says This Fruit Could Be The Natural Fix You Need

If you're struggling to sleep at night, you might want to reach for a kiwi instead of your usual bedtime snack. According to nutritionist Lovneet Batra, this fruit could be a natural solution to sleepless nights, and there's science to back the claim.

In a recent Instagram post, Batra highlighted the benefits of eating two green kiwis an hour before bed. She said that doing so for four weeks can lead to noticeable improvements in sleep quality, total sleep time and even recovery, especially for athletes.

So, what makes kiwi a sleep-friendly fruit? Here's what Batra mentioned in her post:

1) Natural source of serotonin

“Kiwis are one of the few fruits that contain serotonin, which regulates your sleep-wake cycle and helps you fall asleep faster,” Batra wrote in her caption. Serotonin, along with dopamine, influences both the duration and quality of sleep. It also plays a major role in the production of melatonin, the hormone responsible for regulating the sleep-wake cycle.

2) High in antioxidants: vitamins C & E

Kiwis are rich in Vitamin C and Vitamin E, two powerful antioxidants that help protect the brain cells responsible for regulating sleep. In addition, Batra says, they “improve oxygen delivery by enhancing iron absorption.”

3) Folate and magnesium: a calming duo

The fruit also delivers a combination of folate and magnesium. While folate has been linked to reduced insomnia symptoms, magnesium plays a calming role by soothing the nervous system, lowering cortisol levels and supporting circadian rhythm regulation, says Batra.

4) Anti-inflammatory benefits

Chronic low-grade inflammation is often associated with disturbed REM sleep and restless nights. Kiwi's anti-inflammatory properties may help combat these issues, promoting a more restful night's sleep.

5) Supports gut health

A healthy gut is crucial for a good night's sleep, and kiwi helps on this front too. It contains prebiotic fibre and a special enzyme called actinidin. Both of them promote gut health. A well-functioning digestive system can improve melatonin production, the hormone that tells the body it's time to sleep.

So, the next time you find yourself wide awake at night, try adding a kiwi or two to your routine. Sometimes, better sleep can come from the simplest changes, and a fruit like kiwi might just do the trick.

