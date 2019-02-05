When Should You Resume Sexual Activity After Childbirth? No Hard And Fast Rule, Says Study

Women have varied experiences with resuming sexual activity after birth

Washington D.C.: Resuming sexual activity after pregnancy isn't easy, especially for mothers experiencing postpartum pain, fatigue and stress. Yet, many couples are led to believe there is a point at which they can restart sexual intercourse, which according to a recent study, is not actually the case.

As part of the research, participants of the study retold their conversations with their doctors about postpartum sex.

Among participants, the most frequent recommendation from health providers was to resume sex after the six-week postpartum visit, said Andrea DeMaria, lead author of the study.

The finding of the study were published in the Journal of Culture, Health and Sexuality.

He further explained, Contrarily to the medical suggestions, we found some women were ready before six weeks due to personal and partner desire, while other women expressed difficulties resuming sex, including pain and exhaustion from caring for a new baby."

The finding of the study suggested that health care providers should communicate to their patients, pre- and postpartum, and explain to them that women have varied experiences with resuming sexual activity after birth, and there is not one strict recommendation or guideline that applies to everyone. Those conversations should continue throughout prenatal and postpartum, said Stephanie Meier, co-author of the paper.

According to the researchers, new mothers seeking advice on postpartum health should contact their personal health care provider.