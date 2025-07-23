3 Men Arrested For Raping Children, Holding Hostage In Underground Bunker In US

Three men have been arrested for allegedly running a child sex abuse operation inside an underground bunker in Brent, Alabama. The suspects are accused of raping, sodomising, and trafficking six children for more than a year.

According to court documents obtained by AL.com, the alleged abuse began around New Year's Day 2024 and continued until April 29, 2025, when the suspects were arrested. The victims, including a three-year-old girl and a six-year-old boy, were between the ages of 3 and 10.

The charges state that children underwent oral sex, anal sex and vaginal sex. One of the accused sold minors to various clientele for sexual pleasure, according to the court documents.

The investigation began in February 2025 after the Bibb County Sheriff's Office received information that the abuse was taking place in an underground bunker.

During the investigation and interrogation, the first suspect was 21-year-old William Chase McElroy, who was arrested on February 11. He admitted to raping at least one of the young girls and fondling the male victim.

He is currently serving sentence in Bibb County Jail for multiple serious charges, including four counts of rape, six counts of human trafficking, six counts of sodomy, and four counts of kidnapping.

On April 25, another suspect, Dalton Terrell, 21, was arrested. He also revealed having sexual intercourse with a minor, according to state court documents.

He has been charged with six counts of rape, twelve counts of sodomy, and five counts of human trafficking. He is also in jail.

Four days later, the third suspect, Andres Velazquez-Trejo, 29, was arrested on six counts of human trafficking. He is currently in jail for selling nude images of the victims.

"Sheriff Jody Wade reiterates that such abhorrent behaviour will not be tolerated in Bibb County and that offenders will face prosecution to the fullest extent of the law. As this is an ongoing case, details are currently limited," read a Facebook post by the authorities.