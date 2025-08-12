Mother Arrested For Leaving Infant's Strangled Body In Hearse At Funeral Home

A 29-year-old Alabama mother has been arrested and charged with capital murder after she allegedly dumped her infant daughter's strangled body into the back of a hearse parked outside a funeral parlour.

Terica Pearl was taken into custody when an employee at West Gadsden Funeral Home discovered her one-year-old daughter, Blessence's body, on Saturday after someone reported what they believed to be a doll inside a hearse, according to WSAW.

Initially, they thought they were taking a doll out of the hearse, but soon realised it was a toddler's lifeless body, placed in the back of the car rather than in a casket.

The mother is currently being held without bond, The New York Post reported.

According to court records, a thick rope was used to strangle the child, identified as Blessence Pearl. Investigators believe Pearl carried out the crime before putting her daughter's body in the hearse.

The funeral home's owner, Dantez Robinson, called the event "devastating." He expressed his profound grief over the tragedy and emphasised the community's affection for the powerless child.

"We are so sad this happened... I didn't lock the car... we haven't ever had a problem with people going into our cars at the office," Robinson added.

Local authorities responded swiftly. According to Gadsden Police Department Lieutenant Dusty Ford, "the investigation moved from uncertainty to an arrest in less than 12 hours."

Mayor Craig Ford of Gadsden expressed sorrow, saying that although the arrest does not take away the suffering, it is a step in the right direction towards obtaining justice.

"An arrest brings us one step closer to justice for this child, but it does not heal the hurt," Mayor Ford said.

A vigil has been organised to honour Blessence, bringing together neighbours, friends, and family. The funeral home has reportedly waived all service charges related to the child's arrangements.

Officials encourage anyone with information to come forward as the investigation is still ongoing in an effort to bring peace and clarity to a mourning community.