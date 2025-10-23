What Your Skin And Hair Say About Your Health, According To A Dermatologist

Our skin and hair often reveal more about our health than we realise. They are like little messengers from the inside, giving us clues when something is not quite right. From sudden breakouts to unusual dryness or hair loss, your body might be trying to tell you that it needs a bit more care - or even a medical check-up.

Dermatologist Gurveen Waraich has shared a post on Instagram. She explains how certain visible signs on your skin and hair could point to deeper health issues. In her video, she breaks down a few common, but often overlooked, symptoms that deserve your attention.

Here is a quick guide to what your skin and hair might be trying to say, according to Dr Waraich:

1. Darkening Around The Neck And Underarms

If you have noticed a velvety dark patch around your neck or underarms, it could be acanthosis nigricans - an early marker of diabetes or PCOS. "This kind of darkening is your body's way of hinting that your insulin levels might be off," says the dermatologist.

2. Yellowish Fat Deposits On Eyelids

Small yellow patches on your upper or lower eyelids, known as xanthelasma, are another warning sign. Dr Waraich notes that these could indicate high cholesterol levels, so it is a good idea to get your lipid profile checked.

3. Cracks On The Corners Of The Mouth

Painful cuts or splits at the corners of your lips can be more than just dryness. "They could signal a vitamin B12 or iron deficiency," she explains.

4. Sudden Round Bald Patches

If you have found a round patch of hair loss, it could be alopecia areata - often linked to stress, thyroid issues, or autoimmune conditions.

5. Extremely Dry Skin

Skin that stays dry and flaky even after regular moisturization might be hinting at a thyroid imbalance.

6. Weak, Brittle Hair And Nails

When your hair and nails refuse to grow or feel unusually fragile, it might be time to check your protein intake.

Dr Waraich's message is simple but powerful - listen to your body. "Your skin and hair often speak before your lab reports do," she reminds. Paying attention to these early warning signs can help you address underlying health issues before they become major concerns.

Disclaimer: This content, including advice, provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.