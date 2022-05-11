Want To Gain Weight This Summer? Here's What You Need To Do

Try these tips if you want to gain weight this summer

We all wish to make changes and modify the way we look for various reasons. You might want to gain weight to recover from excessive weight loss. This can be caused by unhealthy eating habits or undiagnosed eating disorders. However, some people might be at an ideal weight and still want to gain some healthy weight (muscles). If you wish to gain weight, it is necessary to recognise that there are healthy as well as unhealthy ways to do so. In this article, we understand how can we gain weight in a healthy manner.

In addition to this, we tend to lose weight faster in summer. This might happen due to excessive sweating or a decrease in our appetite. Here are a few ways in which you can gain weight this summer:

Increase calories Intake

If we wish to increase weight, we need to consume more calories than we are burning. To calculate how many calories are necessary for you, you need to calculate how many calories you burn in a day and plan meals that provide a surplus of calories. You can increase your calorie intake this summer by indulging in smoothies. They help you consume more fruits and vegetables than if they were in their natural state.

Eat smart

If someone wants to gain weight, that does not necessarily mean they can eat whatever they want. To gain weight we must put healthy high-calorie food into our bodies. Eating sugary or fatty processed foods might help you gain weight but might also cause other health-related conditions such as diabetes, cholesterol, etc. For example, eating sweet potatoes instead of regular potatoes. Eating healthy fats may be easier in summer as the hot weather may make you avoid unhealthy fried food.

Eat diverse

A key to weight gain is to fuel your body with all nutrients and minerals. The human body might require a certain nutrient to help absorb the benefits of another nutrient. Hence, we are advised to eat a balanced diet. Adding ample fruits, vegetables, meats (or vegetarian/vegan protein substitutes), etc. in your diet can help you gain weight faster than a diet that only consists of fats and proteins. Especially in summer, having a diverse diet is essential and easily accessible.

Snacking

Snacking is often considered unhealthy. However, it is an essential part of a healthy diet. You cannot expect your body to feel full while you only consume 3 meals a day. In fact, long intervals between meals can indicate the body of lack of food and cause weight loss. Although snacking is encouraged, it is important to still be mindful of what you are consuming as a snack. A few examples of healthy snacks are dry fruits (almonds, cashews, walnuts, figs, pistachios, and so on), smoothies (a great way to compact and compress a lot of nutrients found in various fruits and vegetables), etc. However, during summer, we encourage snacking on foods that may provide hydration and now dehydrate you.

Drink water

Drinking water is a key is maintaining a healthy body and mind. Keeping your body hydrated especially during summer is very important. A high water intake makes you energised and helps your body absorb all the nutrients your food may be providing. As discussed above, adequate consumption of all nutrients is essential to optimise their absorption.

Finally, be mindful of how much you work out and eat. You should draw out your objectives for weight gaining. If you wish to gain muscles, incorporate proteins and increase your daily workout. On the other hand, if you wish to increase healthy fat, eat foods that are high in fats. Along with this, limit your workouts to 30 minutes a day, and do not overwork yourself.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.