What Should You Eat First: Carbs Or Protein? Nutritionist Pooja Makhija Answers

Pooja Makhija recommends that one should eat a balanced diet and eat smart

Whenever we face issues like obesity, seasonal flu or digestive issues, our first instinct is to consult nutritionists for a better or tailor-made diet to address the health issue. For instance, to lose weight, we increase proteins and fibres and cut down on carbs. While these tips are useful, the order in which we eat our food may also impact the results we seek, according to nutritionist Pooja Makhija. She says the order in which we eat our foods can make a difference to our ageing process, our body weight and hormone levels.

Citing a study done by researchers at Weill Cornell Medical College in New York, she said the order in which different types of food are eaten has a big impact on post-meal glucose and insulin levels. For instance, the researchers found, when vegetables and protein are eaten before carbohydrates, glucose levels spiked 30-40 per cent less, compared with when carbohydrates were consumed first. Also, insulin was found to be significantly lower when the participants ate vegetables and protein first, she said in an Instagram post.

“Primarily what we are doing here is we are putting on some clothing on the carbs. We are flattening the glucose and insulin curve by first using the fibre to slow down gastric emptying and, therefore, reducing the spikes of sugar (levels),” she said in a video accompanying the post. She also said that eating in order has multiple other health benefits as well as allows us to enjoy our meals without having to choose one over the other.

Check her post here:

Based on the finding, Pooja Makhija recommended that people should eat a balanced diet and “eat smart”. Instead of saying “don't eat that, they should say “eat this before that”. The nutritionist also said that people don't need to pick one between the starter and the rest of their meal. Just follow the right order, she added.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed within this article are the personal opinions of the author. NDTV is not responsible for the accuracy, completeness, suitability, or validity of any information on this article. All information is provided on an as-is basis. The information, facts or opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of NDTV and NDTV does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.