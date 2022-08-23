What Is Long Covid? Here's Everything You Need To Know

Long Covid: Post-covid issues may cause diabetes or other heart-related conditions

What is long covid?

Coronavirus took the world by storm due to its transmissibility and array of symptoms. Although covid symptoms and course are expected to run for up to 2 weeks, there may be lingering effects of the virus. Long covid refers to the symptoms and later effects of covid that might occur post the first 2 weeks.

These symptoms of the post-covid period can differ from person to person. It is necessary to understand long covid so that its lingering symptoms can be treated correctly. In this article, we discuss the most common symptoms of long covid and how to deal with them.

What are the symptoms?

Long COVID is also referred to as post-acute COVID-19, chronic COVID, and long-haul COVID. It's a phrase for a variety of persistent health issues that a person could experience following a covid infection.

Symptoms are an easy way to spot whether or not you are experiencing post-covid issues. Here is a list of symptoms that are common post-covid.

These symptoms occur right after the course of the virus is over and usually go away in the coming days or weeks:

Fever

Lethargy

Respiratory issues such as shortness of breath, problems breathing

Coughing

Besides these symptoms, there might be some slightly longer-lasting symptoms such as:

Cognitive problems or mental health difficulties, such as depression or anxiety, headaches, sleep issues, lightheadedness when you get up,

Loss of smell or taste,

Muscle or joint pain

Chest pain and an accelerated or hammering heartbeat are examples of heart symptoms or conditions.

Diarrhea and stomach ache are among the digestive issues

Blood clots cause vascular problems, such as a blood clot that moves from deep leg veins to the lungs and obstructs lung blood flow (pulmonary embolism)

Hair fall

Additional signs, such as a rash and changes to the menstruation periods

What causes post-covid issues?

Injury to organs might be a factor. The heart, kidneys, skin, and brain may suffer organ damage in people who experienced COVID-19-related severe sickness. Additionally, possible consequences include immune system issues and inflammation.

The potential duration of these effects is unknown. The consequences could potentially result in the emergence of new illnesses like diabetes or problems with the heart or nervous system.

Another element might be the experience of having severe COVID-19. Critical care units in hospitals are frequently needed to treat COVID-19 patients with severe symptoms. Extreme weakness and post-traumatic stress disorder, a mental health disease brought on by a horrific event, may occur from this.

Can long-covid be prevented?

The chance of contracting COVID is reduced by receiving the COVID-19 vaccine. Although emerging infections are possible, getting fully immunised and boosted is an excellent way to lower the risk of COVID-related hospitalisation and fatality.

The duration of COVID's effects on individuals who experienced a case is still being studied, however, vaccination probably lowers the risk. The vaccine may also help reduce the severity of these symptoms.

Preventing coronavirus infection in the first place is the ideal way to avoid post-COVID-19 problems. It is possible to prevent contracting COVID-19 by taking coronavirus precautions and staying up to date on COVID-19 vaccinations and boosters.

If you have already caught coronavirus, you must contact your doctor. Your doctor can help notice the changes in your body and help suggest the ideal way to take care of these issues. Similarly, to help manage and regulate your mental health post-covid, you must seek professional guidance.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.