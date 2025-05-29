New Study Reveals Long Covid Symptoms In Children: What To Watch For

Several countries around the world including India are witnessing a resurgence in Covid-19 cases. While the infection leads to respiratory symptoms for a few days, some serious consequences may last longer than expected. Long Covid is one of the serious complications of Covid-19 that can affect you for weeks and even months.

For the unversed, long Covid is a collection of symptoms that you might experience after your initial Covid symptoms. Long Covid symptoms usually last for three months and even longer in some cases. Symptoms may stay the same over time, get worse, or go away and come back.

Long Covid can cause extreme fatigue, brain fog, dizziness, problems with taste and smell, sleep issues, shortness of breath and frequent digestive issues.

Symptoms of long Covid in children

Symptoms of long Covid can affect people of all ages including children. A recent research, published in the JAMA Pediatrics has listed down the symptoms of long covid in children. However, these symptoms may vary depending on the child's age, whether they are an infant, toddler, preschool-aged child, or an older child. Researchers evaluated 472 infants/toddlers and 539 preschool-aged children across the US.

Researchers at Mass General Brigham have mentioned that in children younger than 2 years old, symptoms may go unnoticed. Therefore, it is crucial for parents and caregivers to not ignore symptoms like fussiness, poor appetite, trouble sleeping, cough and stuffy nose.

A dry cough along with daytime fatigue or low energy are signs observed in preschool-aged kids (3-5 years).

The study also mentioned that children with these symptoms often had worse overall health, poor quality of life and delays in development.

"This study is important because it shows that long COVID symptoms in young children are different from those in older children and adults," co-first author Tanayott (Tony) Thaweeth associate director of Biostatistics Research and Engagement at Massachusetts General Hospital

(MGH), a founding member of the Mass General Brigham healthcare system and assistant professor at Harvard Medical School said in a release.

Who is at risk of long Covid?

Females

Individuals who have had severe Covid-19

Those who had multisystem inflammatory disorder (MIS-C) during or after having Covid

Individuals with pre-existing conditions like lung disease, obesity, diabetes and high blood pressure

Unvaccinated individuals

If you have long Covid, seek help from an expert to prevent further consequences.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.