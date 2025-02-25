Why COVID Vaccine Causes Chronic Health Issues In Some: Scientists Find Key Clues

Although COVID-19 vaccines are generally safe, some people experience long-lasting symptoms, a condition termed 'post-vaccination syndrome' (PVS). Yale researchers have made preliminary findings, uncovering distinct immunological patterns in these individuals, which could pave the way for effective therapies, the New York Post reported.

"This research is still in its early stages, and we need to validate these findings," said Akiko Iwasaki, Sterling Professor of Immunobiology at Yale School of Medicine and co-senior author of the study.

"However, this offers hope that we may eventually develop diagnostic tools and treatments for PVS."

Symptoms of Post-Vaccination Syndrome (PVS)

According to Yale researchers, individuals with PVS may experience symptoms such as extreme fatigue, exercise intolerance, brain fog, insomnia, and dizziness. These symptoms typically appear within a day or two after vaccination and may worsen over time.

"It's clear that some individuals are facing significant challenges post-vaccination," said co-senior author Harlan Krumholz, a professor of cardiology at Yale School of Medicine. "Our responsibility as scientists and clinicians is to listen, rigorously investigate, and find ways to help."

Dr. Marc Siegel, clinical professor of medicine at NYU Langone Health, emphasized that PVS is a real condition that has been observed following various vaccines, including COVID-19 vaccines.

Key Findings from the Study

Researchers analyzed blood samples from 42 participants who reported PVS symptoms and 22 individuals who did not.

Findings revealed that those with symptoms had lower levels of two types of white blood cells. Participants with PVS who had never contracted COVID-19 also had reduced levels of antibodies against the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein, likely due to receiving fewer vaccine doses.

"Fewer vaccine doses and no prior infection mean the immune system has had fewer opportunities to build a defence against the virus," researchers noted.

Some individuals with PVS also had elevated levels of the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein, which plays a role in the virus's ability to infect cells. This has previously been linked to an increased risk of developing long COVID.

"We don't yet know if spike protein levels directly cause chronic symptoms, as some participants with PVS had no detectable spike protein," Iwasaki explained. "But it could be one contributing factor."

Additional potential contributors to PVS include autoimmunity, tissue damage, and the reactivation of Epstein-Barr virus (EBV), the study suggested.

The Need for Further Research

Dr. Siegel highlighted Iwasaki's expertise in immunology and her extensive research on COVID-19 and vaccines. He noted that her study suggests a small percentage of vaccinated individuals with prolonged side effects may have persistent spike protein and signs of immune system disruption.

"This manifests as increased inflammatory immune cells (CD8 and TN alpha) and a reduction in CD4 helper cells, which aid in resolving inflammation and infection," Siegel explained.

Researchers agree that more studies are needed to improve diagnosis and treatment options for PVS.

"We're only beginning to understand PVS," Krumholz said. "Every medical intervention carries some risk, and it's important to acknowledge that vaccine-related adverse events can occur."

"Our priority should be to approach these cases with rigorous science, compassion, and an open mind," he added.

Siegel echoed this sentiment, emphasizing the importance of further research to determine how common prolonged vaccine side effects are, how to predict them, and how to treat them effectively.