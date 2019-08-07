What Is Cardiac Arrest? Know Symptoms And How To Help Someone During An Emergency

Cardiac arrest can lead to sudden death

A cardiac arrest occurs when the heart stops working. This serious heart condition can happen without a warning. The heart stops beating during a cardiac arrest and restricts blood to flow to the brain and other parts of the body. This condition generally happens due to a problem in the electrical system of the heart. It reduces blood flow and progresses to a stage when there is no blood flow to the entire body. A cardiac arrest can be very quick and sudden at times. It makes the patient unconscious and can even lead to sudden death.

Symptoms of cardiac arrest

A sudden cardiac arrest can happen without any signs or symptoms. But in some cases, there are chances that the patient may experience some a little before cardiac arrest. Some of these symptoms may include:

Shortness of breath Dizziness Fatigue Racing heartbeat Vomiting

In the case of emergency and sudden cardiac arrest the person may experience:

Cheat pain Loss of consciousness No pulse Shortness of breath or no breathing Person may collapse

In such a situation it is very important to seek medical help. Anyone with these symptoms should be treated immediately to avoid death.

What to do during an emergency?

A cardiac arrest is different from a heart attack. It is a serious condition which needs medical help instantly. The patient can be given cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) to assist in pumping of the blood when the heart does not work. But one should not delay in seeking medical help. Any kind of medical assistance within a few minutes may save the life of the patient. Rush the patient to the hospital immediately in such a situation.

"Cardiac arrests are different from heart attacks. Whenever a patient collapses without a pulse, cardiac massage has to be initiated and an ambulance has to be called immediately. An ambulance with a defibrillator and ventilator would be ideal," quoted Dr. Pradeep Kumar, Senior Consultant Interventional Cardiology, Aster CMI Hospital.

Cardiac Arrest: A patient needs urgent medical care during a cardiac arrest

Cardiac arrest prevention

Cardiac arrest is extremely sudden which cannot be prevented at that very moment. But one should follow some healthy practices which can keep the heart healthy for a lifetime. One should never ignore cardiovascular health to avoid such serious complications. Here are some simple lifestyle modifications one can make for better health:

1. Quit smoking to preserve heart health: Smoking can affect one's lungs as well as your heart health negatively. Smoking can lead to other severe complications as well, therefore, it is advised to quit smoking for overall health.

2. Eat healthy: A healthy and balanced diet can improve your heart health. Add more foods which are loaded with antioxidants. Fresh fruits and vegetables are the best options which you can add to your dirt.

3. Keep your cholesterol levels under check: Poor cholesterol levels are also a major factor responsible for heart diseases. Avoid processed foods and foods high in bad fats to keep your cholesterol balanced.

4. Exercise: Regular exercising is the best way to stay healthy naturally. Exercise will ensure good heart health. It will also control other risk factors which can contribute to heart diseases.

A sudden cardiac arrest cannot be prevented therefore it is best to be aware of the various symptoms so that one can seek medical help on time.

