What Happen To Your Body When You Stop Eating Sugar? Nutritionist Explains

Quitting sugar can help boost energy levels

Sugar is used in everything from our morning tea to our post-dinner dessert. It is a ubiquitous ingredient without which making some dishes seems impossible. But, while sugar is widely used around the world, it is linked to several health issues including diabetes, obesity and tooth decay. Excess consumption of sugar can increase the risk of high blood pressure, heart disease, and liver diseases. This is the reason that many of us either reduce our sugar intake or completely exclude it from our diet. But what really happens when we quit sugar and how does it affect our body?

Shedding some light on the impact of sugar on our bodies, nutritionist Nmami Agarwal explains why we should consider giving up sugar. She says not eating sugar for straight 14 days may sound like a herculean task but can give impressive results. The nutritionist highlights that in the absence of a constant influx of added sugar, our body begins to regulate blood sugar levels more effectively. This, according to her, leads to better energy levels and reduced inflammation.

Other benefits of keeping your hands off sugar are clearer skin and improved digestion. The nutritionist adds that not taking sugar can also help in weight loss as the body starts to adjust to lower sugar intake. "So say goodbye to sugar and say hello to a healthier you," the nutritionist says.

The nutritionist shares how your diet can help control sugar levels in the body. According to her, signs such as frequent urination, excess thirst or wounds that do not heal indicate that you have high blood sugar levels. She explained that our body gets sugar not only from the sugar we eat but also from every food item that we consume including vegetables, roti, and dal. Hence, it is important to focus on whatever you eat to regulate blood sugar levels and stay healthy.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.