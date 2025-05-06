30 Days Without Sugar: Here's What Happens To Your Body

Sugar can be consumed in moderation, but many products are high in sugar and often exceed the daily recommended intake. Sugar can have various negative effects on your health. A high intake of added sugars is linked to serious health issues such as obesity, type 2 diabetes, heart disease, dental problems, and poor mental health, among others. Moreover, excessive sugar can cause spikes in blood sugar levels, leading to energy crashes and increased cravings for more sugar, which creates a harmful cycle.

Quitting or reducing sugar consumption can not only reduce the risk of developing these health issues but yield several health benefits. In an Instagram video, Dr. Saurabh Sethi, a Gastroenterologist revealed the benefits of quitting sugar for straight 30 days. Here's a list of these.

Benefits of quitting sugar for 30 days

1. Reduce facial fat

The expert highlights that cutting down on sugar can help reduce bloating and water retention, as a result, your face will slim down.

2. Eliminate eye puffiness and swelling in legs

Consuming too much sugar can trigger inflammation in the body. "Eye puffiness and leg swelling are reduced because sugar makes your body hold onto fat," Dr. Sethi mentioned.

3. Reduces waistline

Dr. Sethi explained that eliminating sugar from your diet can reduce belly fat as well as liver fat. "Belly fat starts to drop thanks to reduced liver fat," he said.

Cutting sugar helps reduce overall calorie intake and cravings, which can help with weight loss and prevent weight gain.

4. Improves gut health

According to Dr. Sethi, quitting sugar can help balance the gut bacteria, improving digestion and reducing inflammation.

5. Happy, healthy skin

"If you struggle with acne or redness your skin may start to clear up. Quitting sugar can lead to healthier skin," he added.

Tips to reduce sugar consumption:

Many processed foods contain hidden sugars. So, read labels carefully.

Focus on incorporating whole, unprocessed foods into your diet, such as fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and lean proteins.

Choose unsweetened products whenever possible like yogurts, nut milks, and desserts.

Limit consumption of sugary drinks as beverages like soda, fruit juices, and energy drinks can be significant sugar sources.

If you consume large amounts of sugar, consider cutting back slowly.

Healthier alternatives like fruit, dark chocolate, or homemade snacks whenever you crave sugar.

These simple yet effective strategies can help you significantly reduce your sugar intake and improve your overall health.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.