Nutritionist Reveals Diet Secrets Behind Celebs' Perfectly Toned Body

Bollywood's A-listers always flaunt their perfectly toned bodies, leaving the rest of us wondering their secret. From Deepika Padukone's chiseled abs to Ranbir Kapoor's toned physique, these celebs have us all striving for a similar level of fitness. But what goes on behind the scenes? Celebrity nutritionist Pooja Makhija reveals the secret behind their toned body. In a conversation with Vibhuti Arora, Pooja said, "When we look up at celebrities, we see them for where they are. It's not just God-gifted or accessorised. It's because they really work hard on themselves. They do it to the T. They will dot all the I's and dash all the T's of everything that has been taught to them, which is why they look like that."

The nutritionist further shared 3 diet rules to achieve a toned physique:

1. Persistence

In dieting, persistence means consistently following healthy habits like eating nutrient-rich foods and being physically active to achieve and maintain weight loss. It's crucial to avoid restrictive "crash diets" that lead to binging or eating disorders. Key strategies for long-term success include choosing filling foods to manage hunger, incorporating physical activity, ensuring adequate sleep and focusing on sustainable lifestyle changes rather than temporary goals.

2. Consistency

Sticking to your healthy dietary guidelines and habits regularly. The practice involves making steady, small changes, maintaining consistent meal schedules, meal prepping and avoiding extreme or rigid approaches that are hard to sustain. You can start the process with setting realistic goals for yourself, planning your meals and practicing patience by focusing on progress over perfection.

3. Regularity

Eating meals at consistent times each day is very important for a successful diet plan. Regularity in meal timings improves appetite control, blood sugar levels, and overall health, potentially aiding in weight loss and maintenance. Start with establishing a fixed meal schedule, focusing on nutrient-dense foods and incorporating high-fiber options to your meal to create a consistent eating window.

This consistent approach can help prevent compensatory eating and promote better metabolic function compared to erratic eating patterns.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.