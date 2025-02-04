What Are Triglycerides? Nutritionist Explains Meaning & Harmful Effects On Body

Do you know why we usually put on weight during the winter? According to Ayurveda, colder temperatures stimulate the digestive fire inside us, which makes you crave high-calorie foods. We also tend to gain weight during the winter due to our less active lifestyle. The heaviness and sluggishness that comes with the season result in increased water retention and a slower metabolism. But, nutritionist Anjali Mukerjee has a solution to all your weight gain problems. In her latest Instagram post, Anjali explains the meaning of triglycerides and how it affects your body. She also shares a simple trick for weight loss.

She says, "What is triglycerides? If you gain weight, triglycerides will go up. They are stored fats. Body covered here. If you've eaten more fat and the wrong fats, the refined oils and all, that's how they look. So if you're storing that fat, it gets stored in the form of triglycerides.."

Explaining the benefits of Ayurveda, she added, "In Ayurveda, there are fabulous herbs to improve digestion. The moment you do that, your cholesterol will fall. Your triglycerides will fall."

"With Ayurvedic herbs, better digestion, and the right lifestyle changes, it is possible to lower triglycerides effectively," Anjali wrote in the caption.

In her previous Instagram post, nutritionist Anjali Mukerjee talked about unhealthy eating habits. In the video, she said, “Overeating has become a very popular pastime, and this is one of the major causes of premature ageing. Most of the diseases like obesity, cancer, and Type-2 diabetes are due to this overconsumption of processed food, denatured foods and even overconsumption of healthy foods.”

The nutritionist advocated for eating fewer calories and a “nourishing, balanced diet”. Talking in line with it, she said, “More than 50 years of research shows that when a nourishing diet is eaten sparingly, it retards the ageing process, reduces the susceptibility to disease by more than 50%.”

Anjali asked her Instagram family to focus on “a lot of fresh vegetables, fresh fruits, raw vegetables, juices, nuts and seeds, eating good quality protein, having good fats with Omega-3, rich in MUFA, even some amount of saturated fat” in moderation to support your health and slow the ageing process.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.