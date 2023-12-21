Nutritionist's Guide On How To Keep High Triglycerides In Check For A Healthy Heart

Triglycerides are a type of blood fat that accumulate when you consume too many sweets and carbs

Heart diseases are prevalent in India and pose a significant public health challenge. With factors such as a sedentary lifestyle, unhealthy dietary habits, and a genetic predisposition, the country has witnessed a rise in the incidence of cardiovascular diseases.

Conditions like coronary artery disease, heart attacks, and strokes are widespread. Contributing to the burden of heart diseases are risk factors such as obesity, diabetes, and hypertension, making preventive measures and awareness crucial in addressing this prevalent health concern in the Indian population.

One major risk factor for heart disease is high triglyceride levels, according to Nutritionist Anjali Mukerjee. Elevated triglycerides, a type of fat in the blood, can contribute to the development and progression of cardiovascular issues.

“Triglycerides are a type of blood fat that accumulate when you consume too many sweets and carbs, among other reasons,” Ms Mukerjee wrote in her latest Instagram video. “This could be a sign that your body is struggling to metabolise the carbs and sugar you're consuming, leading to storage as triglycerides.”

Here are some valuable tips shared by Ms Mukerjee to manage triglycerides, which she emphasizes are "equally or more dangerous than high cholesterol".

Limit Sweet Intake: Reduce or eliminate the consumption of sweets, desserts, and excessive chocolates.

Embrace a Low Glycemic Index Diet: Opt for a diet featuring low glycemic index foods, such as barley, millets, plenty of vegetables, and a moderate amount of protein.

Incorporate Fish Oil: Integrate fish oil into your routine by taking capsules twice a day, as it has shown efficacy in managing triglyceride levels.

Maintain Regular Exercise: Engage in consistent physical activity, which is crucial for overall health and plays a significant role in triglyceride management.

Optimise Gut Health: Take care of your gut by addressing digestion issues, combating harmful bacteria, and promoting the growth of beneficial bacteria.

Watch the video here:

Ms Mukerjee attests that following these steps has led individuals to reduce their triglyceride levels from 600 to 70 within 2-3 months. She emphasises that unlike medication or allopathy, adopting a sensible diet and lifestyle not only effectively manages triglyceride levels but also minimises the negative impact on overall health.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.