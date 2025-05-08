Wellness Over Weight: Nmami Agarwal On Redefining Health And Self-Worth

The obsession with weight loss as a measure of self-worth is not new to society. Despite being strong and enjoying overall well-being, people are often criticised for gaining weight. However, what we truly need is a shift in focus – from weight loss to nourishment. Nutritionist Nmami Agarwal recently shared a thought-provoking message to remind us that health is about more than just numbers on a weighing machine. In an Instagram video, she emphasises that a person's self-worth should never be defined by their weight.

The montage includes glimpses of calorie counting, assessing body fat based on muscle definition, and more, highlighting the unhealthy pressures people face in the name of fitness. The nutritionist says, “This is how you view your self-worth with the fear of stepping on the scale. Every single day, you define your worth by numbers on a scale. Your health is not defined by a number on a scale.”

Afterwards, the nutritionist discusses the factors based on which self-worth should be valued. “Measure how well you sleep, how happy you feel, how strong you've become. For years, we have let the number decide our mood, our food, and our worth. But today, we are reclaiming it,” she writes.

The nutritionist captions the post with the hashtag “Swap The Scale Challenge” on International No Diets Day and mentions what truly matters to measure self-worth. According to Nmami, the factors are -

How well we sleep.

How strong we feel.

How nourished we are from within.

Encouraging a more holistic approach to health, Nmami adds, “Because a good diet isn't about shrinking yourself or weight loss. It's about fueling yourself — to feel healthier, stronger, and more alive. It's not a punishment. It's a lifestyle.”

She challenges the conventional notion of measuring self-worth and emphasises, “One that says: Eat today for tomorrow. You are more than a number. And your health is more than a reading on a machine.”

“We are replacing numbers for how we feel. Strong, nourished and alive. Because I'm more than a number. And so are you,” the nutritionist concludes.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.