It can be assumed that when a kid begins putting on weight, the first reaction of his/her parents is reducing portions, forbidding sweets and carbohydrates, and even following the same diet for weight loss that a grown-up person in the family uses. This attitude is aimed at improving habits. But children are not miniaturized adults whose nutrition requirements stay the same throughout their development. An approach that focuses on adult weight reduction will not fit into the scheme of growth.

The most problematic aspect is not a healthy nutrition per se, but how food and weight are perceived by a child. Repeated statements about "forbidden" food, the superiority of less consumption, and the need for the body to shrink will only result in negative association of eating with shame, limitations, and body dissatisfaction.

A Child's Body Is Still Growing

Contrary to the adults who need the necessary amount of energy and nutrients for their everyday activities, children require those in addition to height increase, bone growth, muscle growth, hormonal changes, development of brain, and puberty. Moreover, the nutritional needs of the children vary a lot depending upon age and level of development.

Thus, it should be noted that the weight of a child should not be judged based only on the standards set for the adults. The paediatricians consider the growth pattern, BMI percentiles depending on age and sex, height, development, and the overall health of the child rather than asking whether the child lost weight.

Thus, the sudden decrease in the food consumption is not always helpful especially if it is not recommended by a doctor. In some cases, the goal is not fast weight loss of a child but improvement of eating habits, exercise and metabolic function of the body along with catching up in height with the weight of the child.

Also Read: Your Child May Be Overweight, But Are They Getting Enough Nutrition? Here's What You Should Know

The "Good Food, Bad Food" Trap

A frequent error is making moral categories of certain foods. The parents might decide not to allow any of the "fattening" foods, such as chocolate, fried food, rice, and bread.

Although avoiding foods containing too much sugar, excess salt or saturated fat is acceptable in a healthy family diet, making them absolutely prohibited foods can create a sense that these foods become desirable for the child. In turn, the kid feels guilty and ashamed when he eats the food, not understanding that the choice of the food is just a part of the whole diet.

The American Academy of Pediatrics suggests a family-oriented and non-stigmatising model for the treatment of childhood obesity. At the same time, this organization emphasises the importance of responsive feeding, which includes the ability to distinguish hunger and satiety signs from food restriction.

Restriction Can Affect How Children Relate to Food

Children are simultaneously forming a connection to their food when they are forming their identity and their body image. Too much restriction by parents can draw attention away from hunger, fullness, and pleasure in food towards rules and calories.

It does not mean that professional treatment for weight management leads to eating disorders. On the contrary, according to the review of the evidence done by the AAP, structured and supervised paediatric weight management interventions could help decrease the symptoms of disordered eating and should not be confused with individual self-treatment.

This is important because there is a huge difference between a professionally supervised program for individual nutrition and physical activity and a child being put on a crash diet or fasting regime at home.

Parents Should Change the Environment, Not Just the Child's Plate

Instead, a more helpful strategy would be to try making healthy behaviours a family activity instead of making one kid the scapegoat.

If there are sweetened beverages constantly available at home, it is more beneficial to change what all members of the family drink rather than prohibiting their consumption from one kid. The same applies to family meals, timed meals, fruits and vegetables intake, protein, outdoor activity and less sedentary lifestyle.

According to the AAP, family-based therapy plays an important role in treating paediatric obesity since parents have a major impact on creating a food environment and eating behaviours within the family.

Weight Is Not the Only Measure of Health

Another issue with dieting is that it focuses too much on the weighing scales. However, when it comes to children, other factors taken into consideration by clinicians include growth pattern, blood pressure, metabolic function, sleeping, activity level, mental well-being, and problems associated with obesity.

Children don't necessarily have to lose weight in the way adults do. In certain cases, the same results can be achieved by keeping weight constant but growing taller and, hence, changing BMI trend without any drastic measures.

If children indeed are obese or overweight, there are various evidence-based treatments available which can include counselling, activities, behavioural intervention, and even medical therapy for eligible teenagers.

Also Read: Screen Time Vs Meal Time: How Screens Are Shaping Your Child's Eating Habits

The Goal Should Be Healthy Growth, not a Smaller Child

Parents need to be wary of using the same popular or quick-fix diets that adults use, just because those are in vogue. Restrictive diets such as keto or intermittent fasting, detox diets, skipping meals and/or obsessively counting calories are never good choices without proper medical supervision.

Instead of asking, "How do I get my child to lose weight quickly?" you should ask yourself, "How do I improve my child's movement, eating and overall lifestyle for a healthy future?"

If weight gain truly is a health problem, a doctor and potentially a specialist can determine if a change is necessary and how it is best accomplished. It is important to emphasize healthy and sustainable practices rather than fear of eating or attempts to look like an adult.

(By Ms. Veena V, Chief Clinical Dietician & HOD - Department of Clinical Nutrition and Dietetics, Aster Whitefield Hospital)

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