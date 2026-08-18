Tai chi is considered a low-impact exercise that is popular for weight loss, as it can be easily performed daily. The exercise involves keeping your centre of gravity low and meditating while walking to reap better results. It can be easily performed indoors as well as outdoors and is friendly for the joints, making it ideal for older adults who are looking for easy-to-do exercises. It is considered an easier alternative to normal running, and more and more people are becoming interested in gentle workouts that yield results with weight loss. Tai chi walking is useful for those who are looking for easy-to-do daily exercises, especially older adults and beginners who have limited mobility.

What Is Tai Chi Walking?

Tai Chi walking differs from regular walking, as it involves making meditation and lowering your centre of gravity to lose weight. The research published in the PLOS One Journal has highlighted that tai chi walking can improve walking stability, enhance motor control, and lower fall risk that is common among older adults. Exercises that such benefits can be easily adopted into the daily exercise routine of those who are looking for long-term results.

How Tai Chi Walking Differs From Regular Walking

Tai Chi walking can be easily referred to as slower walking, but it is much more. It is an exercise that involves shifting your weight and aligning your posture and balance training. On the other hand, regular walking focuses on mobility and raising the heart rate.

This exercise involves taking slow, mindful steps with the conscious control of movement. It is free of any distractions and solely focuses on aligning the mind and body to function as one.

The Sports Medicine and Health Science journal highlights that the gait and stride of those who practise tai chi walking are better, as they can control their stability.

As people age, the gait and stride are impacted, which can improve with tai chi walking.

Why Tai Chi Is Considered A Mind-Body Exercise

The active involvement of the mind and body in tai chi walking combines physical movement with conscious breathing, mental focus, being aware of your body, and meditation-like attention.

The target of this exercise is physical fitness, but it also improves mental health as the brain is focused on body movement.

Can Tai Chi Walking for Weight Loss Really Help You Burn Calories?

Research published in the Evidence-Based Complementary Alternative Medicine Journal suggests that tai chi walking could help with weight loss if it is performed in the right manner. The clinical research points to a loss of 0.5 kg of body weight and a reduction in fat mass by 0.47 kg. Furthermore, waist circumference could also reduce when the body is actively involved in weight loss.

How Tai Chi Walking Increases Daily Calorie Burn

There is limited clinical evidence on calorie expenditure by practising tai chi walking. Moderate-intensity physical activity could increase your energy levels. It could even help with maintaining the daily calorie burn, weight loss, and visible changes in waist circumference.

Can Tai Chi Walking Support a Healthy Calorie Deficit?

Yes, it can when the exercise is performed consistently, as daily energy levels need to be spent alongside maintaining a healthy diet and regular physical activity. A calorie deficit needs to be maintained to sustain weight loss, as your energy expenditure needs to be greater than the energy consumed. If this deficit can be maintained effectively, then weight loss becomes achievable.

How Many Calories Does Tai Chi Walking Burn Compared To Regular Walking?

For instance, an adult who weighs about 70 kg can burn about 105-175 calories when they perform tai chi walking. But when regular walking at a speed of 4 km/hr is performed, about 100-140 calories can be burned.

Calories Burnt During An Hour Of Tai Chi Walking Session

An hour of tai chi walking session can result in 200-350 calories burnt, matching it to a moderate level of walking. This effect can be gradually increased when it is done regularly.

Factors That Affect Calorie Burning During Tai Chi Exercise

When it comes to factors that affect how many calories you will burn while practising tai chi walking, these factors should be kept in mind:

Body Weight

Duration of practice

Walking speed

Flow of movements

Muscle engaged while exercising.

Fitness levels

Balance and stability

Why Tai Chi Walking Is A Joint-Friendly Workout For Weight Loss

Tai chi walking sessions are considered a joint-friendly workout, as they put minimal stress on the joints. Especially when this type of exercise is compared with running or jumping, which can be harder on the joints of older adults or those who are looking for low-impact exercises due to mobility issues.

Why People With Arthritis Or Joint Pain Choose Tai Chi

Research published in the PLOS One journal pinpoints that tai chi walking could actively support weight management for those who have arthritis or joint pain. The low-impact nature of this exercise makes it beneficial for people, as they need physical movement that puts minimal stress on their knees, hips, and ankles.

Can Tai Chi Walking Help People With Obesity Stay Active?

People who are obese are already dealing with challenges with meeting their daily physical activity goals, and choosing tai chi walking can be an easy way to stay active. Obese individuals tend to face challenges such as joint pain, reduced mobility, poor balance, and exercise intolerance, as they tend to suffer from poor body composition.

Tai Chi Benefits Beyond Weight Loss And Calorie Burning

Tai chi walking also provides benefits that extend beyond weight loss and calorie burning, as the nature of the exercise can help improve health markers such as:

Improved balance and stability

Better flexibility and mobility

Reduced stress and emotional eating

Better sleep and recovery

Who Should Try Tai Chi Walking for Weight Loss?

Tai chi walking should be given a try by those who are seeking a safe and effective way to lose weight, especially those who are:

Seniors looking to lose weight

Beginners starting a fitness journey

People with knee pain or arthritis

Adults seeking sustainable weight management

Common Mistakes That Reduce The Weight Loss Benefits Of Tai Chi Walking

Those who are practising tai chi walking need to keep these potential mistakes that can reduce their weight loss efforts:

Inconsistent practice

Ignoring nutrition and protein intake

Assuming Tai chi alone will cause rapid weight loss

Tai chi walking is an effective fitness routine that could help with weight loss, but consistency is needed for visible results.

Also Read: Is Walking The Ultimate Exercise For Your Health? Benefits Beyond Weight Loss Listed

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.