Anurag Kashyap recently revealed that he lost 27 kg after suffering from a heart attack. The liquid-based diet used to achieve his quick weight loss is based on his unique bodily requirements. When it comes to the role of dietary changes and their impact on rapid weight loss, their safety and efficacy are under the scanner. While rapid weight loss is needed for those who suffer from serious weight-related diseases, the pace of doing so is behind if the method is not safe for long-term weight loss.

The heart is fragile after it has suffered through a heart attack, which means that putting it under stress by making drastic dietary alterations can damage its functioning. The pre-existing conditions of Anurag Kashyap, such as being on steroids and having asthma, influenced the mode of weight loss used for overall improvement. But people need to be careful about trying this crash diet at home if they suffer from a heart attack, as their body's ability to handle such a drastic change can only be assessed by a medical professional.

Why Doctors Warn Against Crash Diets After A Heart Attack

Crash dieting after a heart attack can prove dangerous, as the body is pushed into a mode where calorie intake is restricted. Research published in the Nutrients journal suggests that calorie restriction after a heart attack can weaken muscles, cause sudden electrolyte imbalance, and even trigger fatigue and dizziness.

Dr Vaibhav Mishra, Senior Director and Head of Cardiothoracic and Vascular Surgery (CTVS) from Max Hospital in Delhi, explains, "Heart health depends on consistent dietary habits, not extreme changes. Processed food restriction and balanced nutrition are key."

Dr Sameer Gupta, Interventional Cardiologist, Metro Group, explains, "Simple lifestyle changes like regular physical activity and balanced nutrition are more effective than drastic interventions in reducing heart disease risk."

The heart has already undergone stress and requires strict care for faster recovery after a heart attack. But instead, it is forced to work extra hard to perform its basic functioning, which can make it even weaker.

Also Read: Panic Attack vs Heart Attack: How To Tell The Critical Difference When Every Second Counts

What Happens To Your Body During Crash Dieting

Research published in the Healthcare journal confirms that introducing crash dieting after a heart attack can wreck your body's ability to bounce back. The body can suffer from:

Metabolism slows down, which can affect nutrient absorption and slow down recovery.

Nutrient deficiencies increase as the gut is unable to absorb the nutrients it is consuming.

Muscle loss (including cardiac muscle risk) is possible.

Blood pressure fluctuations can put undue stress on the heart.

Is Rapid Weight Loss Ever Safe After A Heart Attack?

Rapid weight loss after a heart attack should only be performed when it is done under medical guidance. The weight loss should be gradual and structured to avoid dealing with serious side effects that can result in health complications.

Research published in the Current Cardiology Reports suggests that a safe and gradual approach to weight loss is to focus on 0.5 - 1 kg per week, which can ensure the heart is safe during the process.

Ideal Diet After Heart Attack (Doctor-Recommended)

Doctors recommend following a diet that keeps what the heart needs into focus. Here is how you can ensure your heart remains healthy:

High-fibre foods

Lean protein

Healthy fats (omega-3 and 6)

Low salt

Low trans fat

Research points to avoiding extreme fasting and zero-carb crash dieting plans to preserve heart health.

Red Flags Of Unsafe Weight Loss

Unsafe weight loss methods can result in strain on the body's ability to handle weight loss. Here is how you can identify red flags that may signal your weight loss methods are unsafe:

Sudden weakness

Heart palpitations

Dehydration

Mental fog

These red flags may signal dangerous dieting practices that need clinical support to make sure the heart is not impacted in a negative manner.

Also Read: Woman Loses 10 Kgs In 6 Months, Then Plateaus: Why The Body Fights Weight Loss Even After Strict Dieting

Why Celebrity Weight Loss Trends Can Be Misleading

Celebrity weight loss trends can be misleading as they disregard the actual medical support that is provided while doing so. Most people assume that weight loss happens in an instant, but it takes persistent and consistent efforts for visible results. Here are the conditions that are often ignored by celebrities who are undergoing weight loss:

Medical supervision

Fitness baseline

Recovery plans

What works for a celebrity may not be safe for everyone, as everybody requires an individualised approach.

Safe Weight Loss Tips After Heart Attack

Weight loss tips that are considered safe after a heart attack are medically prescribed. Here is what you need to know:

Supervised cardiac rehab

Balanced calorie deficit

Regular monitoring

Gradual exercise increase

Safe weight loss tips after a heart attack need to be followed to ensure your heart remains healthy.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.