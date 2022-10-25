Weight Loss Tips: Yoga Asanas To Maintain Your Weight This Festive Season

Yoga: Bhujangasana improves digestion

The festive season results in overeating and indulging is seen and oily foods that are not healthy for us. However, it can be hard to completely ignore and avoid these foods. This is why weight management should be your goal this festive season.

Weight management means following diet and workout tips to not lose weight but maintain the current weight. This is way more realistic during the festivities. Yoga is one of the best workout regimes for weight loss as well as weight management. Adding these yoga poses to your routine will help you maintain your weight this year-end.

Add these yoga poses to manage your weight during festivities this year:

1. Sethu Bandha Sarvangasana

Lie on the ground facing the ceiling with your hands on your sides

Slowing lift your hips off the ground

At this point, the only thing touching the floor should be your upper torso, head, arms, and feet

Hold this position for 10 seconds and repeat 4-5 times

2. Adho Mukha Svanasana

Lay flat on the ground facing the floor

Slowly lift your torso and form a mountain-like structure with your body

Your palms need to be farther apart and reaching outwards (in comparison to your shoulders)

On the other hand, your feet need to be placed next to each other

At this point, the only body parts touching the ground should be your palms and feet

Your face needs to be facing inwards and downwards, at the same angle as the arms

Your body must form a triangle (your hands, hips, and feet being the corners)

Hold this position for a few seconds and repeat 10 times at least

3. Bhujangasana

Lie on the floor, face facing the ground

Now, place your palms on your sides and slowly lift your torso

At this point, the only body parts touching the ground should be your palms and lower body

Hold this position for 30 seconds and release

Repeat 3-4 times daily

4. Sarvangasana

In this pose, you require to hold your legs above your head

To do so, traditionally, you lay on your back and lift your legs above the ground at a 90-degree angle

You further, use your arms to push your legs to lift further

At this point, the only body parts touching the ground are your head, arms (from shoulder to elbows), and upper back

Your toes are supposed to be facing the sky

However, being able to do this asana comfortably takes time and practice. Hence, you can try using the support of a wall to rest your legs at a 90 degrees angle

To better perform this asana as a beginner, you can place 1-2 pillows under your lower back to further elevate the body with exterior support

These yoga poses will ensure your metabolism is working well and you don't give unnecessary weight. However, you must understand the role proper diet plays. Working out cannot solely help manage weight. You must take conscious steps to ensure you don't overeat or overindulge this festive season.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.