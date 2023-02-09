Weight Loss Tips: Watch Out For These 7 Diet Mistakes Most Of Us Make When Trying To Lose Weight

Relying on juices and reducing intake of carbs and fibre can slow down our weight loss

For some people, it can be difficult to lose weight. Even when you think you're leading a healthy lifestyle, you might not always see the outcomes you want. It's possible that you're heeding bad or out-of-date advice. You might not see the changes you're searching for as a result of this.

You consume your recommended daily intake of veggies and engage in regular physical activity. So you question what are you doing wrong when you walk on the scale and the number stays still. However, despite having a balanced diet and a consistent exercise regime, you can still be doing a few little errors that could be impeding your progress and causing a weight-loss plateau.

To ensure you actually lose weight, it is important to follow the right diet and workout. Continue reading as we share some of the most common diet-related mistakes most of us make when we're trying to lose weight.

Here are 7 most common diet mistakes we make when trying to lose weight:

1. Opting for packed ‘healthy' foods

Many brands portray their goods as being healthy when, in reality, they might not be as healthy as you may think. Although goods like protein bars and fruit juice are frequently promoted as being healthy, they are actually full of bad substances like saturated fats and added sugar, which will only make your effort to lose weight more difficult.

2. Skipping meals

Many people think that by skipping meals they will be able to reduce their overall calorie-intake for the day but that is not a good idea. Not only are you consuming insufficient amounts of necessary nutrients, but your metabolism also rapidly slows down, forcing the body into survival mode. This makes it more difficult to lose weight and may possibly make you put on more.

3. Skipping carbs completely

The majority of individuals who are trying to lose weight avoid carbohydrates because they believe this will promote weight gain. However, it is suggested to avoid simple carbohydrates, a bad component found in processed foods, white bread, and pasta. Chapati, potatoes, and rice are examples of complex carbohydrates that shouldn't be cut out of the diet because they are high in fibre and give the body energy.

4. Lack of portion control

While what you put on your plate matters, healthy eating also involves being aware of how much food you are consuming. Although foods like salads, dark chocolate, and nuts are excellent for your health and must be a routine component of your diet, eating too much of them can keep you from achieving your objectives because they are high in calories.

5. Not eating enough protein

If you're trying to shed some weight, it's crucial that you consume enough protein. Protein can aid in weight loss in a number of ways. It aids in decreasing hunger, boosting sensations of fullness, decreasing the amount of weight gained again, maintaining or raising metabolic rate, protecting muscle mass during weight reduction, and other benefits.

6. Not eating enough fibre

Your attempts to lose weight and your general health may both be harmed by a low-fibre diet. According to studies, viscous fibre, a type of soluble fibre that forms a gel and holds water, helps suppress appetite. You feel full since this gel absorbs slowly via your digestive tract. Fibre may also work with gut microorganisms to create hormones that make you feel full.

7. Not reading the ingredients list

You might end up eating extra calories and unhealthy ingredients if you ignore or read labels incorrectly. This is simpler than it may appear because many foods have statements on the front of the container that make them sound nutritious. These could lead you to believe something that isn't true regarding an item's contents.

Keep these in mind and make sure you care avoiding these mistakes. It takes times but eventually you will be able to form a diet and routine that will help you lose weight and stay fit.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.